Bull rides shotgun in car down Nebraska highway

A bull was filmed riding shotgun in a car driving down a highway in Nebraska, prompting police to pull over the driver.

News Channel Nebraska footage shows the huge Watusi bull named Howdy Doody riding in the passenger seat of a specially-modified vehicle driven by Lee Meyer of Neligh.

Mr Meyer was pulled over by Norfolk Police after the department received a call about a man driving with a “cow” in the car.

“Officers performed a traffic stop and addressed some traffic violations,” Captain Chad Reiman said.

Mr Meyer has previously driven a bull in his car in 2017 and 2019.