Chicago’s iconic ‘Bean’ finally reopens to tourists

One of Chicago's most popular tourist attractions known as “The Bean” reopened to the public Sunday after nearly a year of renovations and construction.

Construction started in August last year, and fencing around the iconic sculpture limited closeup access to visitors. The work on the plaza surrounding the sculpture included new stairs, accessible ramps and a waterproofing system, according to the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

The bean-shaped sculpture by artist Anish Kapoor is formally known as “Cloud Gate” and weighs 110 tons (99.8 metric tons).

It’s a busy tourist hub near Michigan Avenue, particularly for selfies with its reflective surface inspired by liquid mercury. Views of skyscrapers and crowds are reflected on the Millenium Park sculpture.

“Visitors can once again have full access to Chicago’s iconic Cloud Gate by Anish Kapoor,” city officials said in a Sunday statement. “Come back and get your #selfie!”

In this Jan. 31, 2008, file photo, a couple is seen on the underside of the 110-ton stainless steel sculpture ( AP2008 )

Inspired to visit Chicago? Here’s our guide to what else you should see:

Walk the river

Chicago has steadily expanded its Riverwalk over the last decade, and it now takes in many of the city’s prime cuts. The corncob-esque Marina City, lavishly Gothic Tribune Towers and cathedral-like Wrigley Building line up with a horizon of gleaming skyscrapers, while kayak outfitters and several small bars offer tempting distractions.

Check out the architecture

It’s perfectly possible to enjoy Chicago’s tremendous buildings by mooching around staring at them, but the Chicago Architecture Foundation runs tours that dig out the best examples and give insights into the styles on show. The $20 Evolution of the Skyscraper tour is the best intro option.

Go back to 1893

The 1893 World’s Fair shaped Chicago, as well as giving the world moving walkways, zips and the Ferris Wheel. Chicago Detours runs an illuminating $40, three-hour tour that checks out the buildings, brewers, hotels and theatres that emerged, while adding a dash of fun with scavenger hunts and old photos loaded onto iPads.

Fall in love with the word

Opened in 2017, the American Writers Museum presents the history of American literature in a hugely engaging way, covering everything from accounts by early Spanish explorers to Steinbeck and Twain. Fun sections include typewriters where visitors can add a line or two to a collectively-written novel and interactive walls where you pick specific words to make a sentence read better. Entry $12.

Get the blues

When African-Americans migrated north, they brought music with them, and in Chicago this morphed into the electric blues. The city still has several top drawer blues clubs, often featuring octogenarian legends from the genre’s heyday. Rosa’s Lounge is a marvellously friendly, inviting place to dip a toe in. Tickets from $7.