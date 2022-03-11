Where can I go on holiday this Easter without Covid testing?

As Covid cases dip in many countries, following the Omicron surge of midwinter, authorities in various nations are relaxing their travel rules in time for spring.

With European favourites Spain, France, Italy and Greece all dropping their pre-travel test requirement for vaccinated people, travel is more frictionless and enjoyable than ever.

But you’re not limited to Europe - a few further-flung spots have also ditched their pre-travel test for double jabbed travellers, with one or two dropping Covid-related restrictions altogether.

Vaccinated people will have to fill in the UK’s passenger locator form (PLF) on return - but even that has been simplified, with rumours abounding that it could be axed soon.

So where can you go with minimum fuss and outbound travel admin?

Here are the countries making Easter holidays easy for you.

France

Our pretty, foodie neighbour dropped its pre-travel test for vaccinated folks on 12 February - dieu, merci. Double-jabbed holidaymakers may simply show proof of two vaccine doses at the border - your second dose must have been given at least seven days before travel - with children under the age of 12 exempt from all Covid-related restrictions. You must also fill in the country’s ‘sworn statement’ health form. Aside from a classic spring jaunt to Paris, April is a lovely time to visit Brittany, for its Cornwall-esque coastline and unique cuisine; or drop into historic, Michelin-star-spangled Lyon for a city break.

Spain

Spain only allows fully vaccinated adults to enter the country. For children, the rules are different: kids under 12 are exempt from all entry restrictions, while unvaccinated 12 to 1-year-olds must provide a negative PCR test result from within 72 hours before travel. But double-jabbed adults and under 12s can rock up test-free, the former bringing their proof of vaccination, and all parties required to fill in a health form. After that, you’re free to explore - perhaps on a classic city break to Gothic-pretty Seville or to the warmest spot in the Canary Islands (Lanzarote, with April temperatures of up to 23C). You can even skip the flight with a direct ferry from Portsmouth to northern Santander.

Greece

Since 7 February, double-vaccinated visitors have been able to enter Greece with their Covid Pass alone - no testing required. Even better news is that the country will drop its passenger locator form from 15 March, meaning one less thing to tick off the checklist come Easter. Things are feeling looser on the ground, too, with Omicron-related guidance for face masks to be worn in busy outdoor spaces dropped on 5 March. Head to Athens to see the sights bathed in spring sunshine (the city sees highs of 20C in April), then hop on a ferry to a charming, small island such as Hydra (four hours) or under-the-radar Spetses (three hours), where recent Netflix hit The Lost Daughter was filmed.

Italy

Since 1 March, fully jabbed tourists can enter Italy with their proof of vaccination alone. Unvaccinated children six and over can show a negative test result (PCR within 72 hours or antigen within 48), while those under six are exempt. Adults must fill in a PLF and register any minors on it. Italy is a honeypot for delicious, arty spring adventures, whether you’re heading for the wildflower-streaked hills of Tuscany, chilling out by one of the northern lakes, or exploring a lesser-known city such as Lecce, Bologna or Genoa.

Ireland

The Emerald Isle dropped its last remaining entry restrictions on Sunday, meaning zero Covid admin for the vaccinated or unvaccinated, no matter what age - not so much as a PLF. Celebrate by taking the Liverpool ferry or flying over for an Easter city break or nature-packed coastal drive: the southern city of Waterford is an underrated gem, try cool Galway, or check into one of the chic lakeside cabins at County Cavan hideaway Cabu.

Cyprus

Cyprus has now ditched its pre-travel test for vaccinated visitors - so just go with proof of vaccination and Cyprus Flight Pass in hand (the latter should be filled in within 48 hours of departure). Children aged 11 and under are exempt from the testing and proof of vaccination requirements; children 12-17 must undergo a PCR test within 72 hours or a rapid antigen test within 24 hours of travel. Once you’re there, the spring temperatures are balmy - up to 23C on sunny April days - and hikes to Byzantine churches and monasteries will satisfy history buffs.

Hungary

Budapest is delightful in spring - and Hungary has handily dropped all testing and quarantine requirements for those who can show proof of full vaccination. Children 17 and under travelling with a vaccinated adult can enter without the need for proof of vaccination or a test, too. Zip to the capital to linger late in its vine-draped, lightbulb-strung ruin bars and eat in the Jewish Quarter’s hipster restaurants - you’ll find friendly design hotels here for a fraction of the price they’d be elsewhere. Been before? Get out to picturesque Pecs or mellow Lake Balaton instead.

Slovenia

Under-radar Slovenia is far more than just beautiful Ljubljana, though it’s a lovely start. It dropped all of its testing, quarantine and proof of vaccination requirements in late February - regardless of vaccination status - making it a freewheeling choice for spring. Go canyoning in the adventurous Soca Valley, spot the fairytale mini-island in the middle of Lake Bled, or make for Ptuj on the banks of the Drava River for history dating back to the Stone Age.

Iceland

Like Slovenia and Norway, Iceland recently axed all of its remaining Covid-related entry requirements, making it a breeze for spring. Though the most popular short break is capital Reykjavik with a side visit to the sprawling, geothermal Blue Lagoon, trendy road trips abound on this island of ice and fire. Set off from Reykjavik for the 155-mile Golden Circle route; go off-piste on the Westfjords Way or visit pretty Skógafoss waterfall along the South Coast. Just be sure to explore its edgy food scene along the way.

Jordan

This middle eastern kingdom no longer requires a Covid test or even proof of vaccination to visit - though you will need to arrange a visa. The spring months bring comfortable exploring temperatures and carpets of wildflowers in the hills outside capital Amman; head for its expansive swathes of desert for as-seen-on-screen moments (Lawrence of Arabia, The Martian and the live-action remake of Aladdin all shot scenes here) or tick archaeological sites Petra and Jerash off your bucket list.

Norway

On 12 February, Norway lifted all travel and domestic restrictions, with unvaccinated arrivals treated exactly the same as those who have been jabbed. No form-filling, testing, proof of vaccines or quarantine is required. In April you’ll find the foliage in capital Oslo and around the fjords in full bloom, while the country’s majestic waterfalls are thunderingly heavy in spring. For something a little different, dip into the maritime history of Stavanger in the country’s southwest.

Tunisia

Tunisia has removed the Covid-19 testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers completely, with only a small chance of being asked to test on arrival. Your second dose must have been administered seven days or more before your trip in order to qualify - children 17 and under do not have to produce either proof of vaccination or a test. (Brits don’t need a visa for trips of less than three months, either.) This less-trodden north African haven has Berber tribal history, ancient villages and a distinctive cuisine, away from the better-known beaches.

The Maldives

By far the most exotic nation to drop its pre-travel test is the Maldives, the collection of more than 1,200 coral islands and sandbanks scattered across the Indian Ocean. Vaccinated visitors who had their second jab two weeks before travel are no longer required to present a test result, and anyone staying in a resort can avoid having to test before they leave the country, too. Easter is shoulder season in the Maldives, on the cusp of the shift from dry season to wet. However, April offers some of the warmest water temperatures of the year, and downpours and storms usually breeze by quickly in a typically tropical manner.