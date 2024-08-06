One of Europe’s busiest airports hit by power cut caused by tiny mouse

Support truly

Germany’s busiest airport, had its power cut off on Monday night – by a dormouse.

Part of Frankfurt Airport's power supply was cut off for several hours during after the tony animal caused a short-circuit at an electricity substation, officials said on Tuesday.

Energy company Syna said the rodent triggered the short-circuit around 10:45 pm on Monday, German news agency dpa reported. Electricity was cut off and the airport's fire service was deployed due to the smoke that resulted from the incident. Power was restored around 3:20 am and the dormouse was found dead next to the wire it had gnawed.

The power cut had only a limited effect on flights.

Airport operator Fraport said the effects on air traffic were limited because the incident happened shortly before flights ended for the night and was dealt with well before they started on Tuesday morning.

However, the airport said on social network X that “due to a technical problem, flight delays and cancellations can be expected ... this morning.”

Eleven cancelations were announced on Tuesday morning, dpa reported. In all, 1,242 flights were scheduled Tuesday at Germany's busiest airport.

Fraport said it has pest controllers in constant deployment but it isn't possible to rule out incidents like this completely. Power to the airport comes from two separate suppliers and there are six substations.

Last month Frankfurt airport was forced to halt flights after climate activists evaded security, reported cutting through a fence and glued themselves to various points on the airfield.

At least 50 inbound flights were diverted away to other airports on July 25, some to other countries, until the airport reopened. Dozens of flights were cancelled.

As with a similar incident at Cologne-Bonn airport, the protest was mounted by the Letzte Generation (Last Generation) climate group – which is demanding the German government phases out the use of fossil fuel. The activists held posters reading “Oil kills”.

Last Generation is demanding that the German government negotiate and sign an agreement on a global exit from the use of oil, gas and coal by 2030.

The German Cabinet has approved legislation that would impose tougher penalties on people who break through airport perimeters.

The bill, which still requires approval by lawmakers, foresees punishment ranging up to a two-year prison sentence for people who intentionally intrude on airside areas of airports such as taxiways or runways, endanger civil aviation, or enable someone else to. Currently such intrusions only draw a fine.