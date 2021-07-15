Can I get a holiday refund if my destination is on the red or amber list?

The Balearic Islands of Spain are the latest casualties of the government’s travel traffic light system, with Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca and Formentera set to be downgraded from green to amber from 4am on 19 July.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced changes to the green, amber and red lists on 14 July, causing despair amongst holidaymakers and travel industry bosses alike.

UK travellers who have been double-vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine from this date, however, although younger tourists – many of whom have travelled to the party island of Ibiza and have not had both jabs – may be required to self-isolate if they return after the cut-off.

The system classifies countries as red, amber or green based on their level of risk in relation to Covid-19.

The list is set to be reviewed every three weeks, with destinations assigned a colour based on their case numbers, vaccination rates, and prevalence of any virus variants of concern.

But many holidaymakers were left confused by mixed messages about whether holidays to amber and red countries could still go ahead, or whether they’d be automatically entitled to a refund. Here’s everything you need to know.

Am I allowed to go on holiday to an amber or red list country?

Quarantine-free travel will resume on 19 July for fully vaccinated passengers returning from amber list countries.

Until then, the Department for Transport continues to advise Britons against visiting amber and red destinations for “leisure” purposes, although the guidance against visiting amber countries will be lifted from 4am on Monday 19 July.

It is just guidance, however. Recreational travel to amber and red territories is not illegal.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “Thanks to our successful vaccine rollout, we’re now able to widen quarantine-free travel to NHS administered fully vaccinated adults and children under the age of 18, and take another step towards fully reopening international travel.

“As we continue with the domestic unlocking, it’s only right we get people travelling again – whether that’s for business to help create jobs, overdue holidays or reconnecting family and friends. However, protecting public health still remains our priority and we will act swiftly if action is needed.”

Can I get a holiday refund if my destination is on the red or amber list?

Popular tourist destination Turkey is on the red list (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As a result of the traffic light restrictions, some package holiday providers will cancel any imminent bookings to red or amber destinations. If they do so, you should be offered the choice of a full refund, credit note/voucher or the option to rebook for a later date.

However, holidaymakers aren’t legally entitled to a refund if you choose to cancel because of a change in a country’s traffic light status.

Study the terms and conditions of your trip and check with your travel company what your options are. While you may not be able to claim a refund if the provider is going ahead with the trip, you might be able to change the date or destination.

Be aware that you will probably need to pay any difference in price, which could be significant, and that many holiday providers are continuing to take tourists to amber list destinations.

Passengers who have made a flight-only booking may also be able to use the flexible booking policy of the airline to change their dates, although it won’t be possible to get a refund unless the airline cancels your flight.

My holiday provider has cancelled my trip. Now what?

Cancelled holidays have left many holidaymakers disappointed after a second year of travel turbulence (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If your provider cancels your package holiday, you are entitled to a full refund, which, once requested, should be reimbursed to you within 14 days. However, as thwarted holidaymakers saw last year, the extraordinary scale of refund requests during the pandemic has frequently led to delays.

The Civil Aviation Authority accepted that it was “very challenging” for airlines to process the volume of claims that occurred at the peak of the crisis, for example.

Some providers may pressure you to accept a voucher instead, but you are legally entitled to a full refund should you want one.

Can I postpone my holiday instead?

Due to the uncertainty facing the travel sector right now, many companies have introduced flexible booking policies, enabling customers to reschedule existing holidays or change the destination, often up until fairly last minute.

Check with your provider or look at the terms of your agreement to see what you’re entitled to.

Airlines, which are usually notoriously inflexible, are also letting customers change their flights at no extra charge in many cases. EasyJet, for example, announced that passengers can change their flights without penalty up until two hours before departure. The policy will be in place until the end of September 2021.

Can I get a refund through my travel insurance?

It’s possible, but very few insurers are offering full protection to travellers who need to cancel their holiday due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, it’s worth reading the small print on your travel policy to see what options might be available.