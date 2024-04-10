Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dramatic footage captured at Manchester Airport shows planes struggling to land amid high winds and heavy rain on this week.

The footage from 9 April, uploaded to YouTube by AviationUpclose, showed planes swaying in the winds and even aborting landings on the final approach. This is known as a go-around in the aviation industry – the 11-minute video captures a total of eight go-arounds over the course of six hours of filming. These were supposedly due to “windshear and a couple of unstable approaches”.

One easyJet flight, from Amsterdam to Manchester, even diverted to Liverpool after abandoning attempts to land, reports the Manchester Evening News.

TheIndependent has contacted easyJet for comment.

The MEN also reports that the area around the airport “saw wind gusts of up to 50mph” on Tuesday. According to the video, Storm Pierrick – named by the French meteorological service – arrived not long after Storm Kathleen had grounded flights and left thousands without power. Torrential rain and strong winds also blew trees onto roads and tram lines across the region.

An update from easyJet to passengers stated that “adverse weather conditions in Manchester” were “below safe operating limits”. Ryanair also warned of “potential disruption” due to “high winds”. The go-arounds included two easyJet flights, two Jet2 flights and one from Ryanair.

On 6 April, videos showed BA planes unable to land due to the effects of Storm Kathleen. Winter has brought with it plenty of adverse weather for pilots around the country, with flights struggling to land at Heathrow airport in January as Storm Henk hit UK shores.

In December 2023, high winds caused by Storm Gerrit caused similar issues at Heathrow, while footage from February 2023 shows a Brussels Airlines plane aborting landing in Manchester due to Storm Otto, before landing safely 10 minutes later.