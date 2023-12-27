Plane struggles to land in high winds at Heathrow airport as Storm Gerrit batters UK

Watch the moment a Boeing 777 struggles to land due to heavy winds from Storm Gerrit at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, 27 December.

Footage shows the plane coming in for a landing when winds suddenly cause the aircraft to tilt and its wing angle towards the ground.

The pilot manages to control the plane in what are very foggy and windy conditions.

Winds of up to 80mph have been recorded by the Met Office today as travel across the UK has been disrupted due to hazardous conditions.