A plane was forced to abort a landing attempt at Manchester airport on Friday, amid strong winds from Storm Otto.

Footage shows the Brussels Airlines aircraft performing a “go-around” on its final approach - a procedure that is both safe and normal in windy conditions.

The plane then landed safely at 10:53am, around 10 minutes after the first effort.

Storm Otto caused travel disruption for many more across Scotland and areas of England on Friday, with trains cancelled and roads blocked.

