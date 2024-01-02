Plane lands in strong winds at Heathrow airport as Storm Henk batters UK

Watch the moment a plane lands in strong winds at Heathrow airport as Storm Henk hits the UK.

The Met Office extended its amber weather alert as blustery weather moves across much of southern England, the Midlands and Wales, bringing galeforce winds and the possibility of snow.

Coastal areas could see gusts of 70-80mph while inland areas could see 50-60mph winds during the storm.

The Environment Agency had issued 181 flood warnings and 331 flood alerts were in place by 4.30pm.

Meanwhile, train companies have urged Brits not to travel amid high winds.