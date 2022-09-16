Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

How to get to the best viewing spots for the Queen’s funeral procession

The public will be able to view the procession along streets in and around St James’s Park

Lamiat Sabin
Friday 16 September 2022 10:28
Comments
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: The history behind the gun carriage

Millions of people are expected to travel to London to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral next week.

The state funeral will take place on Monday 19 September, which has been declared a bank holiday.

A number of viewing spots will be set up in and around London’s St James’s Park in order for people to watch the procession.

The full list of viewing areas is as follows:

  • Green Park side of The Mall
  • St James’s Park side of The Mall and Horse Guards Road
  • Horse Guards Parade ground
  • Whitehall (West), Parliament Street (West), and Great George Street
  • Whitehall (East), Parliament Street (East), and Bridge Street

Recommended

(Department of Culture, Media and Sport)

There are six train and Tube stations around the area where the procession will be taking place.

  • Charing Cross – rail, and Bakerloo line
  • Embankment – Bakerloo and Northern lines
  • Green Park* – Jubilee, Piccadilly and Victoria lines (this station will only be open for exit and interchanges between lines from 10am until 8pm on both Monday and Tuesday)
  • Piccadilly Circus – Bakerloo and Piccadilly lines
  • Victoria* – rail, and Circle, District, and Victoria lines
  • Westminster* – Circle, District, and Jubilee lines

Wheelchair users and those needing step-free access should use the stations marked with an asterisk, says Transport for London (TfL).

Until the day after the funeral (20 September), Green Park station has only been open for exits and transit journeys between 10am and 8pm – so you’ll be able to change from the Victoria to the Jubilee line, but not leave the station for ground level.

On Monday, members of the public will also be able to watch the funeral procession on big screens in Hyde Park, in dedicated areas which will open at 11am.

The state funeral will start at 9am, when the Big Ben bell will be hit with a hammer muffled with a leather pad.

Her Majesty’s coffin will be taken from Westminster Hall on a gun carriage to Westminster Abbey.

Members of the public queue on Westminster Bridge to pay their respects to the Queen

(AFP via Getty Images)

About 2,000 people – including leaders, former heads of state, and royals from around the world – will be in attendance at the service, the first funeral held at the abbey since the 1700s.

The funeral cortege will arrive at Westminster Abbey at 11am, when there will be a minute’s silence around the country.

After the service, Her Majesty’s coffin will travel in procession to the Duke of Wellington Arch, behind Buckingham Palace.

Recommended

At Buckingham Palace, it will be placed in a hearse for the journey to St George’s Chapel in Windsor – where her parents, the Queen Mother and King George VI are interred – for the committal service attended by the royal family.

The funeral will also be broadcast live on all UK television channels.

For five nights ahead of the funeral, the Queen will be lying-in-state in the Palace of Westminster, with people queuing for many hours to pay their respects to her in person.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in