Train strike latest: London comes to a standstill as Tube staff stage 24-hour walkout

Most Underground stations in central London shut until Tuesday morning

Helen Coffey
Monday 06 June 2022 08:19
A major Tube strike has seen the closure of much of the London Underground network today.

Four Tube lines are completely closed during the 24-hour walkout by Transport for London (TfL) staff, while six are operating a “special service”, with trains only operating on less central stretches.

London Overground, DLR, London Tram, London bus and National Rail services are all in operation but are expected to be busier than usual.

Although the Elizabeth line is running, stations that are also served by London Underground may be closed, such as Paddington, Farringdon and Liverpool Street.

TfL is advising people to “avoid travelling where possible on Monday 6 June”. If travellers’ journeys are essential, they are advised to “try to do it after 8.00 and complete your journey by 18.00”.

The RMT Union says the industrial action is in response to proposals that would see 600 jobs axed and current working agreements torn up.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: “We are demanding a direct face-to-face meeting with Mayor Sadiq Khan to sort this mess out.

“There’s no point in our union continuing to sit opposite management representatives who have neither the inclination nor the authority to negotiate a settlement, when the power lies with the Mayor.”

Which Tube lines are completely closed?

Most Tube stations in central London are closed today.

Three lines are completely suspended in their entirety: Circle, Victoria and Waterloo & City.

Disruption is expected to last until tomorrow morning, when commuters are advised to travel after 8am.

Helen Coffey6 June 2022 08:19
Six Tube lines operate “special services”

Not all Tube lines are completely closed during today’s strike.

The Central, District, Hammersmith and City, Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly lines are all operating “special services”.

In practice, this means they are largely closed across central London, but are operational on some stretches of the line outside of Zone 1.

For example, on the Central line trains are running between White City and West Ruislip / Ealing Broadway, approximately every 20 minutes and between Liverpool Street and Epping / Hainault via Newbury Park, approximately every 15 minutes.

Helen Coffey6 June 2022 08:05
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog. We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates througout the day.

Helen Coffey6 June 2022 07:56

