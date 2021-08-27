Turkey remains stuck on the UK’s travel red list following the latest update to the international travel rules, announced yesterday afternoon.

There were high hopes in the industry that the holiday favourite would go amber, with the Turkish Embassy saying earlier this week that the country “expected” to be upgraded from red in the next review.

Turkey has reported around 135,000 new infections over the last seven days, compared to the UK’s 236,000.

Only seven new countries - including Canada and Denmark - moved to the green list, with two moving down from amber to red.

The next review of the red, green and amber travel lists is expected to be announced on 15 or 16 September.

In other travel news, train ticket sales to UK seaside towns are reported to have surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said demand is more than double compared with last year’s August bank holiday, and up 17% on the same weekend in 2019.

Follow below for the latest travel updates: