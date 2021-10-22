Travel UK news – live: Lateral flow tests go on sale as Australia announces steps toward reopening
The switch from PCR tests to lateral flow tests happens on Sunday
Lateral flow tests, also known as antigen tests, have become available to pre-order ahead of the switch from PCR tests for vaccinated travellers, permitted from Sunday.
The change was announced by the UK government on 14 October, and planned to happen in time for families returning from half-term holidays in the next two weeks.
The government website lists suppliers with prices starting as low as £1. But research by The Independent shows the cheapest tests are accompanied by onerous terms and conditions. In all cases when clicking through, travellers are presented initially with much more expensive options.
In other news, Australia has confirmed several steps towards its reopening to international travel - most significantly, the state of Victoria has announced that it will scrap quarantine for vaccinated international arrivals from 1 November.
The country is planning to open only to Singapore in a “travel bubble” arrangement initially, then to further countries in Asia and Australasia before Christmas.
How does the new lateral flow tests system work?
From Sunday, vaccinated travellers into the UK (and some unvaccinated under 18s) can book a cheaper lateral flow or antigen test around travel, rather than the more costly PCRs.
Privately manufactured lateral flow test kits are now available to book, with the UK government publishing an approved list on the UK.gov website.
In terms of travel out of the UK, several countries also allow an antigen test result as part of their entry requirements, so the newly-vetted private lateral flow tests could also be used for this function.
However, this varies from destination to destination, so please check individual travel advice for each trip to ensure an antigen test is appropriate.
But how does the new travel testing system work, and what does this mean for unvaccinated passengers?
Here’s everything we know:
How do I order a lateral flow test for travel, and how do day two tests work?
From Sunday 24 October, you can substitute a PCR test for an antigen test when you travel. Here’s how it works
Antigen tests from as little as £1 - but what’s the catch?
Travellers returning to England from abroad are now able to book cheaper lateral flow tests rather than PCRs. For fully vaccinated international arrivals from Sunday 24 October, the cost of the so-called “day two” test for travellers is set to fall.
Announcing the change, the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “Taking away expensive mandatory PCR testing will boost the travel industry and is a major step forward in normalising international travel and encouraging people to book holidays with confidence.”
The government website lists suppliers with prices starting as low as £1. But research by The Independent shows the cheapest tests are accompanied by onerous terms and conditions. In all cases when clicking through, travellers are presented initially with much more expensive options.
Read the full story:
Lateral flow tests now on sale for £1 – but with many strings attached
A £1.49 test is available to travellers who, four to six weeks before their intended date of return to the UK, visit the company’s offices in Slough to collect the kit
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog, where we’ll be sharing all the latest updates.
