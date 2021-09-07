With the UK lagging behind Europe in the recovery of its travel sector, the time has come to scrap travel PCR tests for the fully vaccinated, says Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate.

Reacting to news from ACI Europe that travel bookings in the UK are at around 30 per cent of pre-Covid levels, compared with around 60 per cent in Europe, Wingate called for UK travel restrictions to be eased.

“With vaccination rates across Europe comparable, if not better, than the UK’s, the time has come for testing to be removed altogether for travellers who have been double jabbed,” Wingate said in an official statement from Gatwick.

“Other countries have done this and their aviation sectors are recovering much faster with bookings in Europe recovering twice as fast as in the UK.”

In other news, Canada today opened to fully vaccinated travellers from across the world.

