Travel news – live: Gatwick boss calls for PCR tests to be scrapped, as Canada reopens to the world
‘The time has come for testing to be removed altogether for travellers who have been double jabbed’
With the UK lagging behind Europe in the recovery of its travel sector, the time has come to scrap travel PCR tests for the fully vaccinated, says Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate.
Reacting to news from ACI Europe that travel bookings in the UK are at around 30 per cent of pre-Covid levels, compared with around 60 per cent in Europe, Wingate called for UK travel restrictions to be eased.
“With vaccination rates across Europe comparable, if not better, than the UK’s, the time has come for testing to be removed altogether for travellers who have been double jabbed,” Wingate said in an official statement from Gatwick.
“Other countries have done this and their aviation sectors are recovering much faster with bookings in Europe recovering twice as fast as in the UK.”
In other news, Canada today opened to fully vaccinated travellers from across the world.
Follow the latest travel news below:
Canada has reopened to double jabbed travellers
As of today, Canada is open to fully vaccinated international travellers, who no longer need an essential reason to visit.
The change to the country’s travel rules was first announced on 19 July, with the Canadian government saying that the decision was “based on the latest available data, scientific evidence and epidemiological situation both in Canada and internationally”.
All three of the UK’s official vaccines are approved by the country. In a statement, the Canadian government said: “A traveller must have received, and show proof of, the full series of a vaccine — or combination of vaccines — accepted by the Government of Canada at least 14 days prior to entering Canada. Currently, those vaccines are manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD, and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).”
Canada was added to the UK’s green list for travel in the most recent government review on 26 August.
New budget train service to offer £15 fares between London and Edinburgh
A new “open access” train operator, Lumo, is to take on the state-owned LNER on the UK’s East Coast main line – with one-way fares starting at below £15 for nearly 400 miles of rail travel.
From 25 October, Lumo will offer two services a day each way between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh Waverley, with the frequency increasing to five daily trips as new trains are delivered.
They journey will take around four-and-a-half hours and serve Newcastle and the Northumberland town of Morpeth en route – with some trains calling at Stevenage in Hertfordshire, close to Luton airport.
Read the full story:
Budget trains to take on easyJet planes and LNER on East Coast main line
‘Lumo’ will offer almost 400 miles of rail travel between London and Edinburgh for under £15
good morning
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog, where we’ll be sharing all the latest updates today.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies