Both Portugal and Abu Dhabi have announced they will relax travel restrictions for British visitors, although in markedly different ways.

The former previously only allowed in UK holidaymakers who were fully vaccinated along with accompanying minors, but announced yesterday that unvaccinated travellers may now enter the country without having to quarantine.

UK visitors must instead present a negative Covid test result: either a cheap and swift lateral flow taken within 48 hours of departure, or a slower and more expensive PCR test within 72 hours. Under-12s are exempt.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi has also axed its quarantine requirement from 5 September, but only for double-jabbed travellers. Arrivals are required to show a negative PCR test taken a maximum of 48 hours before departure and take a PCR test at the airport on arrival. They will also take two more PCR tests, one on day four and one on day eight.

Follow all the latest travel news below: