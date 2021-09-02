Travel news – live: Portugal and Abu Dhabi to lift restrictions for tourists
Countries drop quarantine requirements
Both Portugal and Abu Dhabi have announced they will relax travel restrictions for British visitors, although in markedly different ways.
The former previously only allowed in UK holidaymakers who were fully vaccinated along with accompanying minors, but announced yesterday that unvaccinated travellers may now enter the country without having to quarantine.
UK visitors must instead present a negative Covid test result: either a cheap and swift lateral flow taken within 48 hours of departure, or a slower and more expensive PCR test within 72 hours. Under-12s are exempt.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi has also axed its quarantine requirement from 5 September, but only for double-jabbed travellers. Arrivals are required to show a negative PCR test taken a maximum of 48 hours before departure and take a PCR test at the airport on arrival. They will also take two more PCR tests, one on day four and one on day eight.
Follow all the latest travel news below:
Portugal testing ‘mild inconvenience’, says travellers
Travellers to Portugal at Gatwick tell The Independent that the testing regime demanded by the destination is only a mild inconvenience. Wendy and Trevor from Sevenoaks, who were flying on easyJet’s mid-morning flight to Faro, said: “The main problem is Brexit. We have a holiday home in Portugal and we can’t spend as long there as we want to.
“Also, the customs problems now make moving stuff back and forth with delivery companies almost impossible – which is why we’ve got so much luggage.”
Today, easyJet has four flights from Gatwick to Faro – the same number as it is dispatching to Malaga and Palma de Mallorca.
Abu Dhabi opens up to vaccinated travellers
Abu Dhabi is lifting quarantine measures for vaccinated travellers from any country, as well as unvaccinated residents of nations on its “green list”.
The eased restrictions take effect on 5 September.
The vaccines must be approved by the World Health Organisation – which includes AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, Janssen, Moderna and Sinopharm.
Tourists must register their vaccination certificate online five days before travel.
All arrivals must show a negative PCR test taken a maximum of 48 hours before departure, and take a PCR test at the airport.
They will not need to quarantine but will be required to take one or more additional PCR tests.
Abu Dhabi’s green list includes Ireland and most European countries, but not the UK.
Unvaccinated travellers from non-green list nations must quarantine at home or in a hotel for 10 days.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog. We’ll be providing all the latest travel updates throughout the day.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies