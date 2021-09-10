Travel news – live: More reports of new rules to replace traffic light system as rail commuter numbers plunge
Sources say the new system may be based on vaccination status
The travel industry has been abuzz this week with reports that the UK’s much criticised “traffic light” travel system could be axed within the next three weeks.
The government has reportedly asked senior travel industry leaders to make proposals for a new system, which will replace the current green, red and amber lists.
The BBC was told by an anonymous industry source that the new system would “allow vaccinated travellers to go to countries with similarly high levels of vaccination as the UK without the need for quarantine”, while a source “briefed on the proposal” told The Telegraph that the new system would be based on vaccination status.
Last night the president of the Scottish Passenger Agents Association (SPAA) Joanne Dooey said she was “confident” that UK travel restrictions would ease considerably at the next travel review checkpoint.
“I do think there will be changes to the restrictions that are in place for green countries. I am confident that more things will happen,” said Dooey.
The government declined to comment on the changes, saying: “Our international travel policy is guided by one overwhelming priority - protecting public health.
“The next formal checkpoint review will take place by 1 October 2021.”
In other news, rail commuter numbers are down two thirds on pre-pandemic levels.
Government to 'hammer another nail in the coffin of inbound tourism’, says Simon Calder
In his weekly newsletter, The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder comments on the imminent ban on European travellers entering the UK using their national ID cards.
“The government has a plan to reduce visitors reaching these shores from one in seven of 2019 numbers to zero in seven by 2022,” writes Simon Calder.
“Three weeks today, Boris Johnson’s team will hammer another nail in the coffin of inbound tourism.”
From 1 October 2021, prospective travellers from the European Union will no longer be able to use their identity cards to visit the UK.
“A long-standing Brexiteer demand is to be fulfilled: passports are about to be made mandatory for all arrivals.
“From the end of the month, we will close our frontiers to more than 200 million prospective European visitors; make the UK appear even more unwelcoming; and crush the hopes of the millions of British workers who depend on tourists from abroad for a living.”
