The travel industry has been abuzz this week with reports that the UK’s much criticised “traffic light” travel system could be axed within the next three weeks.

The government has reportedly asked senior travel industry leaders to make proposals for a new system, which will replace the current green, red and amber lists.

The BBC was told by an anonymous industry source that the new system would “allow vaccinated travellers to go to countries with similarly high levels of vaccination as the UK without the need for quarantine”, while a source “briefed on the proposal” told The Telegraph that the new system would be based on vaccination status.

Last night the president of the Scottish Passenger Agents Association (SPAA) Joanne Dooey said she was “confident” that UK travel restrictions would ease considerably at the next travel review checkpoint.

“I do think there will be changes to the restrictions that are in place for green countries. I am confident that more things will happen,” said Dooey.

The government declined to comment on the changes, saying: “Our international travel policy is guided by one overwhelming priority - protecting public health.

“The next formal checkpoint review will take place by 1 October 2021.”

In other news, rail commuter numbers are down two thirds on pre-pandemic levels.

Follow the latest travel news below: