Just one-sixth of new holiday bookings were made this summer compared with 2019, the travel association Abta says.

When furlough ends on 30 September, the association predicts more redundancies among travel companies.

All overseas holidays were banned for 19 weeks until 17 May. Even when international leisure travel was permitted, only one mainstream destination was open without quarantine on return the UK: Portugal.

Within 10 days it was moved off the green list, triggering a race to beat the self-isolation deadline.

The pattern has been repeated through the summer, causing uncertainty among prospective travellers.

In addition, all returning holidaymakers must take multiple Covid tests – the most onerous and expensive requirements in Europe.

"The government needs to wake up to the damage its policies are doing," said CEO Mark Tanzer.

In other news, France has moved the US down to its “orange” list - amounting to a ban on unvaccinated US travellers, who now need an “essential reason” to enter.

