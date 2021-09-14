Travel news – live: Holiday bookings drop by 83% under UK rules, and France bans unvaccinated US travellers
Almost half of travel companies say they have seen no increase in bookings compared to last year, despite vaccine rollout
Just one-sixth of new holiday bookings were made this summer compared with 2019, the travel association Abta says.
When furlough ends on 30 September, the association predicts more redundancies among travel companies.
All overseas holidays were banned for 19 weeks until 17 May. Even when international leisure travel was permitted, only one mainstream destination was open without quarantine on return the UK: Portugal.
Within 10 days it was moved off the green list, triggering a race to beat the self-isolation deadline.
The pattern has been repeated through the summer, causing uncertainty among prospective travellers.
In addition, all returning holidaymakers must take multiple Covid tests – the most onerous and expensive requirements in Europe.
"The government needs to wake up to the damage its policies are doing," said CEO Mark Tanzer.
In other news, France has moved the US down to its “orange” list - amounting to a ban on unvaccinated US travellers, who now need an “essential reason” to enter.
Brazil, Egypt, Seychelles, Thailand ‘will stay on red’, predicts expert
Amid reports that the UK’s red list could be significantly reduced in the coming weeks, Covid data analyst Tim White has shared his predictions for which countries might shift or stay with The Independent.
Fourteen nations, said Mr White, are likely to remain on red: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Egypt, French Guiana, Montenegro, Philippines, Seychelles, Suriname, Thailand, Trinidad & Tobago, Tunisia.
The Seychelles “still has quite high rates,” said White, while “Thailand submitted very little data”.
“Given the fear over mutant strains and Beta in particular, I think Thailand will stay red until it can do more genomic sequencing,” he said.
But, he added: “Most scientists believe most of the variants circulating in South America are not more likely to evade vaccines so there is an argument to allow them all off red.”
Which countries could come off the red list?
‘Zero variants of concern’ found in PCR tests, research shows
New NHS figures show there were zero variants of concern in PCR tests taken by holidaymakers returning to England between 12 August and 1 September.
Research carried out by consultant Suzanne Lugthart for The Sun shows that no variants of concern were found among the 1.1 million PCR tests undertaken in that three-week period of summer.
An average of one in 100 tests returned a positive result, but this was much higher - 1.77 per cent -among travellers coming in from “red list” countries.
At present, all passengers to the UK from every foreign country except Ireland must take a pre-departure test, as well as a “day two” test after arrival.
