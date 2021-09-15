Travel news – live: Turkey, Maldives and South Africa ‘should leave red list’, as UK-Australia flights on sale
What’s next for travel? The Independent’s travel correspondent gives his opinion
As UK travellers wait to see what changes the government will make to the “traffic light” system, The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder has made his predictions.
“The UK’s travel restrictions make us a laughing stock abroad – but they are also crippling airlines and holiday firms.
“Assuming the leaks are correct and the whole ludicrous system is to be dismantled, the industry will naturally be relieved – but will also demand to know why the government made going abroad so difficult for so long.
“The current restrictions aren’t just making holidaymakers jumpy about booking – they are also destroying inbound tourism to the UK, and hundreds of thousands of jobs with it.
“The red list is way too long. Travel to almost a third of the world’s countries requires thousands of pounds spent on 11 nights in a hotel room on arrival.
“Expert analysts concur that Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the Dominican Republic, the Maldives, South Africa and Turkey should be taken off the red list. But as the government has shown many times, it can deliver wildly different conclusions.”
In other news, Qantas has scheduled flights between London and Sydney and London and Melbourne from 18 December.
Anyone getting on a plane ‘should be vaccinated’ says Fauci
The chief medical adviser to the US president, Dr Anthony Fauci, has said in an interview that he would advise all travellers to get vaccinated before flying.
“I would support that if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people that you should be vaccinated,” Fauci told US digital news outlet The Skimm.
US authorities have stopped short of implementing a vaccine mandate for flyers, though all travellers must wear masks in airports and on planes or risk a $500-minimum fine.
Fauci also responded to rapper Nicki Minaj’s tweet suggesting that the Covid-19 vaccines could cause impotence in men.
“The answer to that, Jake, is a resounding no. There’s no evidence that it happens,” Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper.
New airline promises customers a 'hefty dose of love’
A new Canadian airline has revealed an extraordinary business plan – with touches of philosophy – as it launches flights from Montreal to Mexico.
OWG, whose name stands for Off We Go, promises to “offer its travellers an experience that is the complete opposite of low-cost flights”.
The carrier says: “Our vision is to give you a hefty dose of love.”
It involves “gathering travellers into three specific aircraft zones to provide a customised experience”.
“Singles will have the chance to travel in the High Zone, couples will be pampered in the Love Zone and families will be able to meet in the Heart Zone,” OWG says.
The only clue about what happens in any of these is that the Heart Zone is “located at the rear of the aircraft closer the lavatories and flight attendants”.
Other airlines champion their reliability or route network. OWG promises philosophy on the flight path to Mexico.
“Through this journey, you will not only discover a place, a different way of life and new faces, but you will also discover yourself.”
OMG: it’s OWG. With the ‘High Love’ Experience
‘Through this journey, you will not only discover a place, a different way of life and new faces, but you will also discover yourself’ – WTAF?
