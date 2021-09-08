The UK’s “traffic light” travel system could be scrapped from next month, according to one industry figure.

The PC Agency CEO Paul Charles, who has been sharing industry updates throughout the pandemic, tweeted:

“The traffic light system is expected to be scrapped by 1st Oct - at last. Airlines and some of us in the sector are aware of plans to create a simpler system, where countries are either red or not. This would be the US model in effect, which I’ve been calling for.”

“Scrapping of traffic light system would be a relief to pretty well everyone and herald a ‘living with an endemic’ approach, rather than blanket country measures. Would be a relief to countries in Africa, South America, Asia which don’t deserve to be red-listed,” said Charles.

Critics of the UK’s system have pointed out that the country’s travel sector is opening up far more slowly than the rest of the world.

