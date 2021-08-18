Austria has become the second European country to impose an “expiration date” on travellers’ vaccine passports.

From today, visitors can only enter Austria quarantine-free if they had their second Covid-19 jab within the last 270 days.

It means that UK travellers who received their second vaccine injection in January only have until October 2021 to visit the country before their vaccine passport is deemed invalid.

“For double-shot vaccines, you must show that you have received the first injection more than 21 days but no more than 90 days before arrival, or the second injection no more than 270 days before arrival,” say the Foreign Office’s new guidelines for entering Austria.

Croatia announced similar measures in July, with a 210-day validity period.

In other travel news, holidaymakers have been left reeling by the announcement that Tui has cancelled a series of flights and holidays to locations all over the world, due to the “ongoing uncertainty around travel”.

The UK’s biggest tour operator will not offer flights to Malta, or Sardinia, Sicily and Calabria in Italy until at least October 31.

Package holidays to Almeria and Girona in Spain have also been cancelled until then.

