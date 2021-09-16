Travel update – live: Industry anxiously awaits announcement, as changes to red list and testing expected
Leaks to the press suggest PCR testing will be reduced and the amber list scrapped
Tests before departing to the UK could be scrapped when the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, reveals some large-scale changes to Europe’s most onerous travel restrictions.
At present the UK has the highest infection rates of any major country in Europe, yet it also imposes the strictest rules on arrivals.
Leaks to the Financial Times say that travellers to the UK may not have to take a “test to fly” before departure.
As the days tick down to the end of the airlines’ summer season in late October, travel companies are desperate for a boost to bookings.
The exact timing of the DfT’s announcement is unclear, with sources saying it could be today or tomorrow, 16 or 17 September.
In other news, Jet2 chief executive Steve Heapy has said that Sage – the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies – has “too much influence in government”.
Speaking at Travel Weekly’s Future of Travel conference yesterday, Heapy said of the travel rules change that it looks like “whatever we were expecting will be watered down”.
Heathrow boss ‘welcomes’ Grant Shapps staying on as transport secretary
Heathrow’s chief executive has said he “welcomes” the continuation of Grant Shapps as transport secretary in the latest government reshuffle.
But speaking to Times Radio, John Holland-Kaye, CEO of the UK’s busiest airport, also said that Mr Shapps “hasn’t done anything we asked of him”.
Today is the day that, according to the now-traditional timetable, the three-weekly “traffic light review” is due.
But the transport secretary is believed to be finalising more substantial changes to what are currently Europe’s toughest travel restrictions.
The current requirement for multiple tests for vaccinated arrivals from low-risk locations is expected to be eased, and the scale of the “red list” may shrink; at present arrivals from 62 countries are required to pay £2,000-plus for 11 nights in hotel quarantine.
Travel update expected this week
The travel industry and holidaymakers alike are anxiously awaiting an update to the UK’s travel rules this week.
Travel industry insiders are in the curious position of being excited about the possible relaxation of restrictions – but also exasperated about the government’s manner of communicating those changes, in a series of briefings to journalists.
Even the timing is a mystery. While the health secretary, Sajid Javid, told MPs that Mr Shapps will reveal the rule changes soon, the only guidance is that it will happen “this week” – presumably on Thursday or Friday.
Were the “test to fly” before returning to the UK abolished, then many holidaymakers would feel more comfortable about travelling – knowing that they won’t be at risk of being denied boarding the flight home and spending a couple of weeks under the supervision of the health authorities.
