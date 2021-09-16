Tests before departing to the UK could be scrapped when the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, reveals some large-scale changes to Europe’s most onerous travel restrictions.

At present the UK has the highest infection rates of any major country in Europe, yet it also imposes the strictest rules on arrivals.

Leaks to the Financial Times say that travellers to the UK may not have to take a “test to fly” before departure.

As the days tick down to the end of the airlines’ summer season in late October, travel companies are desperate for a boost to bookings.

The exact timing of the DfT’s announcement is unclear, with sources saying it could be today or tomorrow, 16 or 17 September.

In other news, Jet2 chief executive Steve Heapy has said that Sage – the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies – has “too much influence in government”.

Speaking at Travel Weekly’s Future of Travel conference yesterday, Heapy said of the travel rules change that it looks like “whatever we were expecting will be watered down”.

Follow the latest travel news below: