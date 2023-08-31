Airlines demand compensation reform as air traffic control chaos sees 2,000 flights cancelled – latest
There were 1,585 flights cancelled on Monday, while 345 were axed on Tuesday
Simon Calder on air traffic control chaos - how to get refunds, compensation
Airlines have demanded compensation reform as air traffic control chaos has seen 2,000 flights cancelled across Europe.
More than 2,000 flights have been cancelled in the last three days, following an hours-long air control system failure that sent flight schedules into meltdown and left thousands of travellers stranded.
Industry body Iata projected a £100m loss in revenue for airlines as customers reclaim the costs for food, accommodation and alternative travel, urging the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to review the compensation system and make the National Air Traffic Services (Nats) contribute to the cost.
“It’s very unfair because the air traffic control system, which was at the heart of this failure, doesn’t pay a single penny”, Willie Walsh, the director general of Iata, told the BBC.
He added that the UK should “look at the way passenger compensation is dealt with to ensure that the people who are responsible for the delays and cancellations ultimately bear the costs.”
The UK’s air traffic control boss, Martin Rolfe, said the glitch – caused by “dodgy” flight data – has been fixed and will not occur in the future.
Family of six reveals ‘nightmare’ after getting stuck in Turkey
A family of six stuck in Turkey due to UK air traffic chaos has been left £3,500 out of pocket to fly back home.
Shamila Kauser, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, who travelled to Antalya with her husband, her four children and her brother and his family, said they are living a “nightmare” after their travel plans to arrive on Monday are at risk of being extended till September.
Ms Kauser, 40, who works in catering, said booking one flight for her family of six was “impossible” and that she spent £3,500 with a travel provider different to her own in an attempt to arrange the next available flight home.
Ms Kauser told the PA news agency: “I’m stressed out and very anxious.”
The mother of six attempted to find a booking, setting her back more than £3,000, which she is unsure if she will be reimbursed for, after fearing she would not return to the UK until 8 September due to a lack of available flights.
However, her travel provider, On The Beach, was able to find a flight at 11.55pm on Friday night for all six family members with Jet2 airlines despite them initially flying with easyJet.
She explained: “On The Beach had to book me with another airline because easyJet had no seats until September 8.
“I’ve got to go to work and the kids have to go to school, so I don’t have time to be waiting that long.”
How many people are still stranded?
An estimated 300,000 passengers have had their flights cancelled since the air-traffic control failure on Monday, with cancellations continuing: British Airways has grounded a dozen short-haul cancellations on Thursday.
Two flights from London Heathrow to Berlin and back are grounded, along with flights to Brussels, Jersey, Luxembourg and Naples. But with the airline increasing capacity on flights from Europe, the backlog is diminishing fast.
Travellers in mainland Europe have been returning to the UK on trains and ferries as well as finding space on some flights – with easyJet adding rescue services to key locations.
At the start of Thursday, I estimate about 80,000 passengers are still not where they want to be, but that number will fall sharply during the day ahead of a very busy weekend from Friday to Sunday.
Incorrect data hitting air traffic control shows ‘huge weakness’, ex-British Airways boss says
Willie Walsh, former British Airways boss, said he finds it “staggering” that the UK‘s air traffic control system was caused to “collapse” by a piece of incorrect data.
Mr Walsh, director-general of global airline body the International Air Transport Association (Iata), told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I find it staggering, I really do.
“This system should be designed to reject data that’s incorrect, not to collapse the system.
“If that is true, it demonstrates a considerable weakness that must have been there for some time and I’m amazed if that is the cause of this.
“Clearly we’ll wait for the full evaluation of the problem but that explanation doesn’t stand up from what I know of the system.”
Pregnant woman in Greece for anniversary among thousands left stranded abroad for days
A pregnant woman who travelled to Greece to celebrate her first wedding anniversary is among thousands of passengers left stranded abroad, as UK air travel continues to reel from a major air traffic control meltdown.
Around 200,000 people saw their flights cancelled on Monday after a technical fault with National Air Traffic Services systems led to 1,500 planes being grounded and many thousands more delayed.
Lucy Chang, who is six months pregnant, and her husband Iain Hawthorn initially faced a 10-day wait to return from the Greek island of Rhodes, where they had been celebrating their first anniversary, after their flight to Gatwick on Monday was cancelled.
Air traffic boss reveals how flight chaos unfolded inside control room
The UK’s air traffic control system failed in response to a faulty flight plan, the boss of Nats has told The Independent.
Martin Rolfe, chief executive of the air traffic control service, revealed for the first time that the fault was initially identified at 8.30am on Monday – almost three hours before the automatic system went offline, leaving controllers to handle aircraft manually.
The system is designed for caution when confronted with anomalous data. Rather than risk air traffic controllers being presented with false information, the system went into its back-up mode – which stores up to four hours of data.
EasyJet to send ‘rescue flights’ for passengers stranded by air traffic control chaos
Britain’s largest budget airline is sending “rescue flights” for passengers stranded abroad by air traffic control chaos.
As hundreds of flights were cancelled on Tuesday, easyJet confirmed it would operate five repatriation flights to London Gatwick over the coming days.
The first two rescue flights operated from Palma and Faro yesterday, and there will be flights from Tenerife and Enfidha today (31 August) and Rhodes on 1 September.
The best flight-free holidays to avoid air traffic control chaos
The airport experience is rarely a pleasant one at the best of times, but as the summer holidays draw to a close this year, it has become even more fraught with stress and frustration.
Air traffic control (ATC) issues led to the cancellation of more than 2,000 flights across 28, 29 and 30 August, with hundreds of thousands of travellers’ plans impacted.
There is a simple way to sidestep the chaos, though: avoid the airport entirely. An increasing number of travel companies are offering flight-free trips, whether by rail or ferry, removing the possibility that ATC failures can play havoc with your highly anticipated holiday itinerary.
Couple’s hope for compensation from easyJet for disruption after rejection
A sales executive who estimated he and his wife were “about £2,200 out of pocket” after their flight from Crete was cancelled due to an air traffic control glitch are hopeful about receiving compensation after initially being denied by easyJet.
Tom Perry, 31, told the PA news agency on Tuesday that their easyJet flights for the night before from Heraklion airport to Luton had been cancelled due to the glitch.
The couple, based in Cornwall, were offered new easyJet flights home for the following Monday, free of charge, which they accepted as “that was the only [direct flights] available” at the time, Mr Perry said.
Mr Perry said: “Then, about an hour later, I looked online and found one that goes from Crete airport this coming Friday with Jet2, so we booked with them to go back to Bristol.”
The couple paid £1,172 for the Friday flights and requested a refund for the Monday return flights the couple were no longer availing of, but easyJet had declined.
The flight cancellation forced the couple to pay for an extended stay at their accommodation in Sissi for around £250, a parking space for additional days at Luton airport for around £120, and an extended stay for their dog at a kennel.
Mr Perry’s wife, Ella, 27, is an NHS nurse who could “lose pay or annual leave”, he said.
He said he “spent six hours on live chats and calls, albeit probably 4.5 hours was trying to get through” and easyJet were “refusing to refund”.
On Wednesday morning, easyJet provided the couple with the opportunity to apply for compensation for the expenses they have accumulated due to the flight disruption.
Mr Perry told the PA news agency: “Obviously I’m not going to get my hopes up too much until it comes through but yeah, obviously, it does make a difference.
“The lady on the phone today has been really, really helpful, but what I can’t quite understand is why we weren’t offered this option yesterday.”
Simon Calder explains how travellers can get money back in air traffic control chaos
The Independent’s Travel Correspondent Simon Calder has outlined how stranded Brits can get money back from airlines following the air traffic control failure.
Simon has clarified the difference between compensation and reimbursements.
He said: “If your flight is cancelled, the airline has a strict obligation to deliver a duty of care.
“This includes getting you back as soon as possible, getting you a hotel room, getting your meals. All of that the airline has to do and if they’re not booking a hotel for you, then you keep the receipts and claim it back.
“But, nobody is going to get cash compensation because it’s clearly not the airline’s fault.”
Simon Calder explains how travellers can get money back in air traffic control chaos
