UK travel update - live: 47 countries leaving red list, PCR test update will happen ‘before half term’
Transport secretary ‘hopeful’ next summer will be test- and list-free
Transport secretary Grant Shapps has told press that an update on the switch from PCR testing to lateral flow testing for travel will happen “in the coming days”, saying the changes should come into effect “hopefully in time for people returning from half term holidays, potentially, and certainly for the end of October”.
Speaking to the BBC, Mr Shapps declined to give an exact date for the change, saying the Department of Health Border Force are working on it.
He suggested the lack of clarity was due to making sure that “the industry itself is able to provide these tests”, adding “it’s quite a big switch for them”.
The news comes as the red list is set to be slashed by 47 countries from Monday. Only seven countries will remain on the UK’s travel red list from 4am on 11 October.
A total of 47 of the 54-strong list will be bumped up to the “rest of world” (ROW) from that date, including Mexico, Thailand and the entirety of Africa, the Department for Transport (DfT) announced yesterday afternoon.
The countries left on the red list will be Colombia, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.
Follow the latest travel news below:
Travel firms still need government support, says Travel Network Group boss
Gary Lewis, CEO of Travel Network Group has reacted to the government’s latest update to the travel rules, saying that while it’s good news, travel businesses are still suffering having “lost their lifeline”.
“The news of simplified travel rules and the removal of many tourist destinations from the red list are more than welcomed by the travel sector, and we hope that these changes will encourage bookings for the all-important October half-term period. Our members are anxiously hoping for an increase in bookings in the short term. The environment for the travel industry is still uncertain, holidaymakers are still hesitant, with those who are not fully vaccinated facing many obstacles to their journeys, and even those who are fully vaccinated having to complete costly PCR tests once they arrive back in the UK, making travelling abroad more expensive,” read a statement from Lewis.
He said that travel firms had been “severely impacted by nearly eighteen months of government restrictions” and “uncertainty around travel”
“With the furlough scheme over and no alternative support, some businesses have lost their lifeline. Many travel business owners are now having to balance cash flow with the wage bills of their staff, whilst the numbers of people travelling are still below pre-2020 levels,” added Lewis.
"We have said this previously - despite funding being available, our members are reporting inconsistencies in local authority grants available to them and the travel sector is still not recognised as at risk. We continue to lobby the government and ask for a dedicated ‘Travel Business Grant’ , that would enable people to keep their businesses afloat and support their families.”
The Travel Network Group represents more than 1,200 travel businesses in the UK.
Shapps claim on UK-US flights baffles travellers
The transport secretary has made an extraordinary claim about flights between the UK and the US.
Grant Shapps told Times Radio: “It’s the world’s busiest route actually, by the way, the transatlantic route, so it’s very important to the airlines, as well as families and friends getting together again.”
While the coronavirus pandemic has affected all international air routes, especially between the UK and the US, his claim appears completely unsupportable.
A survey from July 2017 conducted by RoutesOnline found that all but two of the world’s 20 busiest international air routes were within Asia – with the list topped by Hong Kong-Taipei, Jakarta-Singapore and Kuala Lumpur-Singapore.
The only non-Asian connections were both within Europe: Moscow to Simferopol in Crimea, which is regarded by Russia as a domestic flight even though it lands in occupied Ukraine; and Dusseldorf to Palma de Mallorca.
The Independent has asked the Department for Transport (DfT) for the data to back Mr Shapps’s claim.
‘Most of the holiday season is gone’ says Thomas Cook boss
Thomas Cook chief executive Alan French has responded to the government’s changes to the red list, saying that while it is “good news for both ourselves and our customers” more clarity is needed if travel firms are to recover this winter.
Speaking to LBC, French said that while winter holidays are now a reality for many, “most of the holiday season” has passed for a struggling travel industry.
“I think if people are starting to plan for the winter sun break, which is really around Christmas time, again, way more options than they had before, much better deals, so we are upbeat about that,” he said.
“But those are, in all honesty, slightly smaller parts of our business than the summer, which is obviously behind us.”
French said that the industry needs more “clarity” from the Transport Secretary on the timeline for changes to PCR testing in particular.
“If there was one thing that I would like from Grant Shapps, it’s clarity as to what’s going on, when things are going to change, and give us some notice,” he said.
“Even if there has to be a provision in there that says if something goes wrong it might change, but at least give us a road map of activities that we can plan for, that’s what we really would like.”
Shapps ‘hopeful’ that next summer will be test and restriction-free
The transport secretary has said that that he “very much hopes” next summer will be free of tests and restricted-country lists for travel.
Grant Shapps told Times Radio: “Having gone through this two years in a row, two summers in a row and, like many other people, experienced the shortcomings of a system that was able to change so quickly, I really do hope that this is the world going back to normal.”
Mr Shapps said that the vaccine is “the answer”, adding “The vaccine is the thing that’s enabled us to make these big changes on international travel.”
Asked if next summer might revert to a “testless, traffic light-less” style of travel, he said: “I very much hope so”.
UK-US travel reopening still set for ‘early November’ says Shapps
Transport secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed that the US travel ban lift is still on track for “early November”, suggesting that the delay in the announcement of a date is due to a lack of “sophistication” in the US travel rules system.
Speaking to Times Radio, Mr Shapps said: “It’s not that they don’t want to do it. It’s actually that in many ways they don’t have the kind of level of sophistication in place on international travel that has become normal to us.
“For example, they don’t actually have domestically there a Covid certification like the NHS app, it’s a piece of paper. So you might say well, why does that matter to Brits going over there? Well again, they just don’t have a system set up to read the NHS barcode or to be able to recognise other people’s tests.
“So all of that is being worked through. They are still saying, November, they’re still saying to me, early November.
“Obviously it’s not in our hands to dictate this but I’m very keen for it to be reopened.
“It’s the world’s busiest route actually, by the way, the transatlantic route, so it’s very important to the airlines, as well as families and friends getting together again.”
Lateral flow tests no more vulnerable to fraud than PCRs, says Shapps
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has given more information on how the soon-to-be-approved lateral flow tests for travel will work, suggesting that they are no more vulnerable to cheating than the current PCR tests.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Mr Shapps said: “If [your lateral flow test] is positive, you’ll automatically receive a PCR test, you’ll be in the NHS system, as with the normal test and trace, so you’ll get the PCR without having to do anything further, and of course, be asked to isolate.
“If it’s negative, that’s it, you’re free to go, and the good thing is that can either be done as soon as coming through the gates, potentially, at some airports where they might offer that, or you may have ordered a test to be at your home.
“You carry out that test, we’re going to ask people to take a photograph of it so that it’s actually your test. And that’s it, the job is done, there’s nothing further to do. So it’s going to be a much simplified, much cheaper system.”
Asked how authorities could be sure that people were taking the photo of their own test, Mr Shapps said: “Well, look, you could always say this with any system, the PCR system that’s been in place up until now hasn’t required any monitoring at all. So you could always make that argument.
“We have throughout this crisis, though, I think relied on people’s common sense, I think most people wanted to do the right thing.”
Lateral flow tests have improved, says Shapps
Transport secretary Grant Shapps has responded to concerns about the efficacy of lateral flow tests, which are set to replace PCR tests for fully vaccinated UK travellers at the end of October.
Speaking to the BBC, Mr Shapps said that “advances in lateral flow tests have changed,” adding “the sensitivity and specificity have improved”.
He also suggested that results times have become faster, saying “we have fewer people out and about for a day or so before they get their result”.
Lateral flow tests to be allowed ‘potentially’ in time for return from half term holidays
Transport secretary has told the BBC that lateral flow testing will be allowed for fully vaccinated travellers “hopefully in time for people returning from half term holidays, potentially, and certainly for the end of October”.
Mr Shapps did not give an exact date for the change, saying the Department of Health Border Force are working on it “for the end of October”.
He said it was a case of making sure that “the industry itself is able to provide these tests”, saying “it’s quite a big switch for them”.
He also attributed the ongoing decision making to refining the photo verification process that was announced yesterday.
Update on PCR testing changes will come in next few days, says Shapps
The government will make another announcement on the timeline for allowing lateral flow testing in the next few days, transport secretary Grant Shapps has told Sky News.
Speaking this morning, Mr Shapps said: “We want to get this done for half term for people.
“We anticipate having it ready for the half term, and what a difference it will make for people.”
He emphasised that the option to take a lateral flow test after travel will make the process “much easier, much less expensive as well”.
No specific date was given for an announcement, with the transport secretary saying it would be “in the coming days”.
