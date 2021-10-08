Transport secretary Grant Shapps has told press that an update on the switch from PCR testing to lateral flow testing for travel will happen “in the coming days”, saying the changes should come into effect “hopefully in time for people returning from half term holidays, potentially, and certainly for the end of October”.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Shapps declined to give an exact date for the change, saying the Department of Health Border Force are working on it.

He suggested the lack of clarity was due to making sure that “the industry itself is able to provide these tests”, adding “it’s quite a big switch for them”.

The news comes as the red list is set to be slashed by 47 countries from Monday. Only seven countries will remain on the UK’s travel red list from 4am on 11 October.

A total of 47 of the 54-strong list will be bumped up to the “rest of world” (ROW) from that date, including Mexico, Thailand and the entirety of Africa, the Department for Transport (DfT) announced yesterday afternoon.

The countries left on the red list will be Colombia, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.

