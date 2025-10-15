Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Born and Raised in Hilton Head Island

Join local shop owner and Gullah culture authority Lola Campbell on local’s tour of her beautiful hometown

Partner Content
Wednesday 15 October 2025 09:55 BST
(Hilton Head Island)
Lola Campbell was born and raised on Hilton Head Island, a Lowcountry region of South Carolina, where she is an authority on Gullah culture and the founder of local artisanal store, Binyah. In this installment of our Born and Raised series, Lola leads us through the mainstream and low key delights of her favourite neighbourhoods, taking in everything from hidden beaches and family run restaurants to roadside stands and sunset cocktail spots – a true local’s eye view of this charming and welcoming destination.

