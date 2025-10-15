Welcome to America’s favourite island

This is not your average coastal destination: Hilton Head Island is an island escape for those in the know. The pristine coastlines and unique geography in this South Carolinian gem provide a backdrop to the warm Lowcountry way of life, world-class cuisine and poignant Gullah culture.

Sat in the southernmost part of South Carolina, Hilton Head Island is one of the state’s beloved barrier islands. This lovable Lowcountry destination is bursting with variety, offering endless options for first-timers and longstanding visitors. The landmark sites – the charming red striped Harbour Town Lighthouse overlooking the marina, bright white beaches, smart restaurants and hotels – strung out across the 12-mile island give the place an immediate glow, but dig deeper and you’ll find an atmospheric place of multitudes.

Recommended Born and Raised in Hilton Head Island

Spanish moss-draped trees, salty creeks, maritime culture and a heavy history add weight and wonder to this spot. Less than an hour from the city of Savannah, Hilton Head Island is accessible and yet its location on the fringes of the east coast feels like a frontierland where you’ll find a nature-and-cuisine focused adventure. With so much to do and this setting as a backdrop, it’s no wonder some have named Hilton Head Island “America’s favourite island”.

A dose of nature

Explore 605 acres of protected nature reserve with wetlands and unique archaeological sites ( Adam Szafranski )

This barrier island is a patchwork of pristine beaches, sea pines, dunes, creeks, marshland and lush forest. To the east, the 12-mile stretch of white beach frames the meeting with the Atlantic, and is the natural highlight for those coming to Hilton Head Island for a dose of the coastal charm. Coligny Beach Park provides a leafy and entrance to the beach, packed with entertainment and amenities, and decked out with restaurants and facilities.

The Sea Pines Forest Preserve is home to 605 acres of protected nature reserve with wetlands and unique archaeological sites like the Sea Pines Shell Ring. All this can be explored by boat tour, horseback or on fishing expeditions. Across the island you’ll find creeks that cut through the landscape, punctuating it with activity and wildlife. With all this on offer it’s little surprise the outdoor culture holds strong here and there are plenty of activities through which to immerse yourself in the landscape.

Get active outdoors

Hilton Head Island has made a name for itself as a picturesque hub for golf, tennis, fishing, cycling, boating and more: the sports and leisure activities make the most of the landscape of green, blue and all that lies in between.

The iconic greens include Harbour Town Golf Links and the Robert Trent Jones course at Palmetto Dunes, where world-class tees impress guests and locals. Saltmarsh paddle tours showcase the island’s unique geography; dolphin-spotting excursions bring you closer to the ocean’s wildlife; and gentle cycling trails criss-cross the destination, knitting together these experiences.

World-class tees await at the Robert Trent Jones course at Palmetto Dunes ( Hilton Head Island )

Lowcountry hospitality

The South Carolina Lowcountry is not only a geographical designation (the maximum elevation here is a mere three metres high), it’s a cultural one too. Let’s call it a state of mind in these parts. There’s something about this low-lying, sea-buffed barrier island destination that fosters a laidback mindset, an appreciation for the beautiful surroundings and a generous, welcoming nature.

The hospitality-focused approach lends itself to celebration and there’s a culinary festival here for almost everything they produce: from shrimp to wine. The local produce is celebrated in restaurants across the island, too. The Old Oyster Factory – a waterfront institution sat on Broad Creek that’s been running for over 30 years – serves up platters of freshly caught seafood and the namesake oysters, while at Hudson’s Seafood House On The Docks you’ll dine in the oyster processing facility, dating back to 1912, which is still partly used to process the catch from their hyperlocal, sustainable fishing practices.

Sat out on the dock, taking in the salty breeze and the view over the dayboats, diners can sink into a Lowcountry rhythm, and ruminate on the many ways to enjoy the good life that’s served up on Hilton Head Island.

Honouring the Gullah culture and heritage

Walk the sacred ground of the first self-governed town of formerly enslaved people in the United States ( Hilton Head Island )

Hilton Head Island is a place with an important history that’s honoured in a patchwork of significant sites across the island. The Gullah community (Gullah in South Carolina and Geechee in neighbouring Georgia) are the direct descendants of the enslaved African communities who were brought to the southeast of the United States.

Dive into the history and the legacy at the Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park, the site of the first self-governed town of formerly enslaved people. Here you’ll find a site dedicated to the plight and progress of those working at over 20 plantations across the island, filling a void in the storytelling of the island. The Gullah Museum of Hilton Head Island also showcases the poignant history in a bid to preserve the customs, traditions, language, stories and songs of the island’s – and region’s – important community.

@VisitHiltonHead hiltonheadisland.org