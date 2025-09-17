The natural world really puts on a show when we leave the environment untouched – and if there’s a country which knows this more than most, it’s Costa Rica. Monkeys swing excitedly through its dense trees, and jaguars slink sensuously through its misty cloud forests. Excitable frogs and toads sing in the thickets and wetlands, and plucky sea turtles choose to lay their eggs in the sands here every year. In fact, over half a million species of plants and animals make their home here, as well as 900 species of birds. That’s an incredible number of flora and fauna; in fact, for a country which only covers 0.03 per cent of the world’s land mass, Costa Rica harbours 6.5 per cent of its global biodiversity.

Bordered by the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, Costa Rica has a rich and diverse topography which includes rainforest, jungle, coastal plains and 120 volcanoes – five of which are still active. It is, perhaps, hardly surprising, then, that so much wildlife and plant life has made the country its home, although judging by the state of much of the world, and its evolving climate, today, perhaps the only surprise is how it all has not just managed to survive, but thrive. This is not, however, by happy accident, or sheer luck. A lot of work goes into making, and keeping, Costa Rica one of the most sustainable countries in the world.

Protect and preserve

Enjoy a boat trip around the waterways of Tortuguero National Park, home to green sea turtles ( Visit Costa Rica )

Costa Rica is widely recognised as a pioneer in sustainable tourism, protecting over 25 per cent of its land; it has 32 national parks, 13 forest reserves, and 51 wildlife refuges. This ensures that natural habitats are not under threat from humans, and provides an environment where plants and animals can flourish. Take, for example, the Monteverde Cloud Forest Biological Reserve, a veritable haven for birdwatchers and nature lovers. Here, you’ll find dozens of trails through the dense foliage, including a hanging bridge, or walkway, which puts you level with the treetops, as does the exhilarating Sky Tram aerial gondola. There, you’re right in amongst nature’s habitat, with the chance to spot unique species like the resplendent quetzal, a vividly-coloured green and red bird which used to be revered as a deity.

Manuel Antonio National Park combines beautiful beaches with lush rainforest, offering easy access to wildlife viewing, while Corcovado National Park is one of the most biologically intense places on earth, featuring diverse ecosystems and unique species such as tapirs, harpy eagles and jaguars. And, accessible primarily by boat, is Tortuguero National Park; known for its network of canals and waterways, it’s a crucial nesting site for green sea turtles. Essentially, where else could you have access to so much incredible wildlife?

Social impact

Millions of visitors flock to Costa Rica each year for exactly these reasons; to gaze in awe and wonder at some of the most incredible creatures on earth. But supporting these numbers has to be done responsibly, and the country’s tourism model is careful to balance economic growth with sustainable measures. The country’s tourism development model is based on three pillars: innovation, sustainability and inclusiveness, aimed at the welfare of people, improving the quality of life and development of its communities.

As a result, there are several initiatives throughout the country which seek to achieve these aims, such as the El Camino de Costa Rica trail. A 174-mile long hiking route which crosses the country from the Caribbean sea to the Pacific ocean, it comprises of around 16 stages, offering a diverse experience through forests, valleys, mountains and rural communities. It’s in these small villages where you’ll stop, rest and eat along the way, staying in homes, hostels or campsites run by local residents who are keen to share their accommodations and traditional cuisine; this helps boost the local economy and promotes authentic, in-depth cultural encounters, swapping stories over a campfire, or a plate of gallo pinto.

Looking to the future

Immersing yourself in nature is a core part of the Costa Rica experience ( Visit Costa Rica )

Of course, as much as Costa Rica is doing at present, it still has to think ahead, so that it can ensure that future generations also find it the same, untouched Eden. The country’s Decarbonisation Plan aims for net-zero emissions by 2050, promoting a circular economy and efficient waste management, and it has already reached 99.9 per cent renewable electricity generation. This is a country which genuinely wants you to come and see its rich, diverse bounty, but knows it has to preserve it in the most efficient and effective way.

You’ll also encounter Costa Rica’s ‘pura vida’ – a phrase which means ‘pure life’, and embodies the country’s warm, welcoming spirit. But its deeper meaning lies in the values ‘pura vida’ represents: optimism, simplicity, connection, and harmony with nature. Hopefully, this will resonate through the decades, and centuries, to come…

