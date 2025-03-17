Singapore Insider guide: Discover hidden gem adventures in this unique city in nature

While balmy Singapore is synonymous with towering skyscrapers and glitzy shopping malls, this little microcosm of the world is also home to countless clandestine spots you may have never even heard of. Almost half of the city is green space, including 400 parks and four nature reserves. Yet, the Singapore Green Plan 2030 promises to make it even greener, with nature seamlessly intertwined into daily life. From secret green escapes and quirky art spaces to must-visit restaurants serving some of the best food on the planet, here’s your guide on where to eat, stay and play in The Lion City.

Culture and creativity in The Lion City

Immerse yourself in Singapore’s thriving culture scene in colourful neighbourhoods like Katong ( Visit Singapore )

Beyond iconic landmarks like Marina Bay and Orchard Road, Singapore’s cultural scene is thriving. Head to Joo Chiat and Katong, where Peranakan culture comes to life with the two and three-storey shophouses of Koon Seng Road, traditional eateries are a rite of passage, and trendy boutiques line the streets. Try some of the local food here, like katong laksa, a spicy Straits Chinese noodle soup, and kueh, traditional Peranakan cakes.

Over in the hip enclave of Tiong Bahru, you’ll find a melding of the old and new; colourful murals on the walls, independent bookstores, and chic cafés sitting side by side with stunning Art Deco architecture. Be sure to stop by Seng Poh Gardens for a slice of nature in the city, where you can follow the geometric paths winding between shrubs to find the Dancing Girl sculpture, a cherished piece of art in Singapore.

If contemporary art is your thing, Gillman Barracks is a must. This former military base is now home to ten galleries showcasing cutting-edge exhibitions from both local and international artists. It’s also right next to the Southern Ridges (see main image), a winding 10-kilometre trail connecting some of the country’s most breathtaking parks and nature reserves. Follow pathways through sprawling forests and elevated boardwalks while enjoying panoramic views of the city’s staggered peaks.

Haw Par Villa is definitely one of Singapore’s quirkiest attractions. This open-air park with bizarre, mythology-inspired statues is a must if you want to learn all about fascinating Chinese folklore.

Beyond the street eats

A trip to Wildseed Café is a must, set in lush gardens with its own summerhouse ( Visit Singapore )

Although the city’s hawker houses are non-negotiable, if you want to eat like a local and guzzle your way through all the Singaporean delicacies, the food scene here goes way beyond these bustling markets. It has close to 100 restaurants boasting Michelin stars, including multiple with three stars. Not bad for a country half the size of London.

If you’re after street food with a side of greenery, head to Satay By The Bay. It’s situated between the Marina Barrage and Gardens by the Bay, meaning you can tuck into tasty local dishes while enjoying scenic views of the outdoors.

Wildseed Café, perched atop Telok Blangah Hill, is a floral-filled café which is all about great coffee and cakes adorned with edible flowers. You’ll also find another branch of the Wildseed Café located in the neighbourhood of Seletar, a green sliver of the city chock full of secret restaurants, hip hangouts and breathtaking nature.

Other Selatar spots well worth a visit are Wheeler’s Estate for laid-back dinner vibes, The Apricus for tables drenched in natural sunlight, and The Summerhouse for seasonal, farm-to-fork dining.

For something more clandestine, The Dragon Chamber near Chinatown is a speakeasy-style restaurant hidden behind a secret entrance, serving a modern twist on traditional Chinese cuisine. It’s a throwback to the old Chinatown gambling dens and secret society hangouts.

Dempsey Hill is another cool district to explore, home to various restaurants and shops in what was once a nutmeg plantation and later British military barracks. For a wholesome farm-to-table experience, visit Open Farm Community, where seasonal produce from local farms takes centre stage.

If you’re an avid gin drinker, you should also visit Tanglin’s Gin Bar, Singapore’s first-ever gin distillery, located in Dempsey Hill. Sip on premium gin-based cocktails made with the distillery’s own gin, along with other top-quality gins from all around the world.

Shop ’til you drop

Head to Timbre+, Singapore’s first sustainable food park, where you can sample delicious street eats ( Visit Singapore )

Singapore is a land of shopping malls, where futuristic shopping centres showcase big-name brands and independent stores host some of the finest Singaporean designers.

But hidden within its bustling retail hotspots lies a surprising fusion of nature and culture. The Orchard Heritage Trail allows you to explore the fascinating history of Orchard Road, Singapore’s famous shopping district, while browsing local shops and soaking up the city’s greenery at the same time.

One must-visit along the trail is Design Orchard, a shopping hub that champions local brands and Singaporean designers via all kinds of items, from clothing and homewares to ceramics and more. There’s also a peaceful rooftop garden and amphitheater with a café where you can unwind in between shopping. While browsing in malls like Funan, Orchard Central, and Jewel Changi Airport, you’ll also find plenty of unexpected, tranquil green spaces ideal for taking a breather during your retail therapy session.

There’s no Chinatown quite like the one in Singapore, where the Chinatown Complex Market is home to the city’s largest hawker centre. Two hundred stalls plate up some of the finest food in Singapore. Here, you can tuck into some of the best food in the world and browse hidden antique stalls at the same time.

It’s easy to see why Haji Lane is named one of the coolest streets in Singapore. This street-art-filled area boasts a kaleidoscope of multicoloured shops lining the narrow, car-free lane, including vintage stores, yoga studios, tattoo parlours, and old-school Egyptian restaurants.

Bugis Street Market is a mecca for shoppers and bargain-hunters. This colourful market is filled with boisterous stalls and vendors flogging cheap deals on clothes, replica designer bags, jewellery, knick knacks and much more. It’s also a popular spot to get your nails done in one of the salons in the beauty aisle.

For greener shopping, Timbre+ is Singapore’s first sustainable food park, a diverse eatery and retail hub housed in a collection of colourful shipping containers where you can shop to your heart’s content and enjoy street food all in one spot.

Finding hidden nature in an urban jungle

Escape into nature on Coney Island, where you can enjoy wild wanders along leafy trails ( Visit Singapore )

Labrador Nature Reserve is just one of the flourishing parks in this bloom-brimmed city, where hidden WWII tunnels and relics add a historical edge to the area’s natural beauty. Just a short drive away, Kranji Marshes, one of Singapore’s largest freshwater wetlands, is a hotspot for birdwatching. It’s not uncommon to spot rare bird species here, like the endangered purple heron and the pied harrier.

For an offbeat adventure, Coney Island, off the northeastern coast, boasts meandering trails and native wildlife, making it feel worlds apart from the bustling metropolis.

