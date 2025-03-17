Green adventures: from hiking and biking to outdoor yoga, level up your wellness in Singapore

Embracing its status as a city in nature, Singapore has bountiful, verdant landscapes, interweaved with wellness experiences to offer the ultimate green city adventure. From the city’s breathtaking biophilic architecture, which sees everything from hotels to offices and the airport itself draped in verdant hanging gardens, festooned with leafy rooftops, and featuring everything from indoor waterfalls to greenhouses, all created with the environment in mind. To its continuation in Singapore’s broader landscape, a diverse, nature-rich mix of parks and gardens, rainforests, mangroves and beaches that are made for exploring.

Singapore’s green spaces look beyond wellness as a physical activity and offer space to nurture your overall wellbeing. Whether via a gentle hiking trail among wildlife, a soothing outdoor yoga class or dining in a secluded garden, here’s our guide to the best holistic experiences that provide plenty of space to reconnect with the outdoors.

Do outdoor yoga

Yoga can be one of the best ways to unwind, and there’s no better place to take your practice outdoors than in the lush parks of Singapore. Join a community class or simply roll out your mat on your own in some of the city’s most scenic and serene green spaces. One standout location is the Singapore Botanic Gardens (pictured above), a UNESCO World Heritage site that offers shaded paths and abundant flora — various groups run sunrise and sunset classes here. For a more secluded yoga experience, head to the Learning Forest, designed to combine the existing rainforest with the gardens. The rainforest canopy provides the perfect space to embrace mindfulness.

Cycle coast to coast

East Coast Park boasts leafy trails and beachy views, made for two-wheeled adventures ( Visit Singapore )

One of the best ways to explore Singapore’s urban-nature balance is on two wheels, with its growing network of cycling paths that wind through scenic parks, cityscapes and along waterfronts. The Park Connector Network combines landscaped footpaths with cycle lanes, connecting parks, nature reserves and other green spaces across the city. Pedal along the Coast to Coast Trail, stretching from east to west. The route will take you through lush landscapes and mangroves, with some coastal views and spots along the way to have a coffee or wander through expansive gardens. For even more sea views, head to East Coast Park, where there’s paths for cycling along the beachfront.

Paddleboard at Siloso Beach

Head to the idyllic surrounds of Siloso Beach to paddleboard in its clear, calm waters ( Visit Singapore )

Sentosa Island sits off the southern coast of Singapore, connected by road, cable car, boardwalk and monorail. Here, there’s the opportunity to try stand-up paddleboarding in the calm, clear waters off Siloso Beach. Head out in the morning to experience the calm and quiet before the world wakes up. For beginners, the flat lagoons have plenty of shade for practising in, while intermediate paddleboarders can venture further out. There’s also the option for kayaking, surfing and swimming from the beach.

For a unique experience merging nature, art and technology, head to Sentosa Sensoryscape, an immersive, multi-sensory passageway that transforms every step into an exploration of light, sound, and nature, perfect for embarking on as the sun sets.

Hike the Southern Ridges

Singapore has an extensive catalogue of nature reserves that allow for a mindful trek, balancing exercise and relaxation. The Southern Ridges is a great starting point, with a 10-kilometre route that connects a series of parks. Mount Faber Park and Telok Blangah Hill Park along the route offer panoramic views of the city, while Henderson Waves Bridge, with its unique wave-like structure, is a great section for feeling immersed in the trees – you might spot lizards, sunbirds or wild orchids along the way. More hidden spots like the coastal Labrador Nature Reserve provide a soundscape of waves lapping the shore.

Enjoy al fresco dining

Sample local, sustainable dishes amid leafy surroundings at Open Farm Community ( Visit Singapore )

Singapore’s wellness extends into its dining scene, with beautiful places to refuel and nourish the body and mind. There’s a host of al fresco dining spots to choose from, where nature and food come together for a unique experience.

One such place is Open Farm Community in the Dempsey Hill area. The urban farm and restaurant is tucked away amidst a secluded garden, where you can truly get lost in your surroundings while you sample the delicious dishes on offer. There’s a strong focus on local, sustainable ingredients with a farm-to-table dining experience that makes for a special brunch or dinner.

Afterwards, enjoy a post-prandial around nearby Orchard Road, an upscale shopping area packed with boutiques and coffee shops along its tree-lined street. Alternatively, for relaxed dining with plenty of vegan options, Air CCCC is a café sitting in a nature reserve. Their philosophy is rooted in sustainability and respect for their ingredients, community and environment.

Take in a bird’s eye view at MacRitchie Reservoir

MacRitchie Reservoir is a great spot for moments of reflection, with trails and boardwalks that wind through some 2,000 hectares of forest — while it’s the oldest reservoir in Singapore and is rich in biodiversity, the trails are well-maintained. For a different perspective, head to the TreeTop Walk, a suspension bridge that stretches through the forest canopy between Bukit Peirce and Bukit Kalang. Long-tailed macaques are fairly common in the reserve, while the route also offers up the chance to see the critically endangered banded leaf monkey.

Go on an urban hike

Alternatively, stage your own biophilic archicture tour around Singapore’s Central Business District, where you can experience fully its unique offering as a city in nature. From the organic curves of the CapitaSpring building complete with leafy surrounds and sky garden (a 2023 Building of the Year Winner) to Marina One, flanked by two parks and designed to appear as “a plant-covered mountain rising into the Singapore skyline.” Oasia Hotel, . While a half hour walk away, Gardens by the Bay combines futuristic architectural marvels with lush forest and plant life and a riot of floral colour. Making for the perfect hike through nature interwoven with Singapore’s incredible eco-minded design.

For more travel inspiration and information, and tips to help plan your trip, head to Visit Singapore