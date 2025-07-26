Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When it comes to summer family getaways, nothing beats the freedom of camping — kids will love roaming wild by day and eating their weight in marshmallows by the campfire before heading off to bed under canvas. But finding the right place to pitch your tent can make all the difference to your holiday. Make sure you end up with happy campers of all ages by choosing a campsite with plenty to do, good facilities and wild spaces on the doorstep.

Whether you're after sea views, safari adventures or just some peace in a sunny meadow, the UK has a host of wonderful campsites where you can pitch up and swap screen time for outdoor adventure. From the white-sand shores of the Outer Hebrides to animal encounters in Cornwall and wild swimming in a lost Welsh valley, these handpicked, kid-friendly sites offer something for every kind of clan.

Northern Ireland

1. Bluebell Lane Glamping, Newry, Northern Ireland

Perfect for crafty kids

open image in gallery Bluebell Lane Glamping in Northern Ireland offers rural arts classes, such as willow weaving, lace making, butter churning and willow weaving ( Bluebell Lane Glamping )

At the foot of Northern Ireland’s mountainous Ring of Gullion, in meadows rich with wildflowers and yellow gorse, is Bluebell Glamping. This bucolic site is the brainchild of Pádraig Carragher, who set out to rewild this 20-acre site, now dotted with wooden pods, shepherd’s huts and safari tents among yellow gorse bushes and groves of young native trees. Each glamping option has its own bathroom facilities and there’s also a communal kitchen. Meander along a nature trail, listen to birdsong or try your hand at vanishing rural arts offered on site, such as willow weaving, lace making or butter making. Pádraig’s wonderful woodturning classes are a must for older kids, while little ones will enjoy the on-site playground.

Glamping from £90 per night

Book now

Read more: The best hotels in the Lake District

North west

2. Wasdale Head Campsite, Lake District, England

Best for: mountain-mad families

open image in gallery Castle Ward Campsite is on a National Trust property ( Lee John Mann )

How’s this for a great day on earth? Wake up in a tent, climb Scafell, England’s tallest mountain, cool off with a swim in Wastwater, the country’s deepest lake, then have a well-earned drink in the Wasdale Head Inn, one of Britain’s most remote pubs. You can do it all from this lovely National Trust campsite, the perfect base for adventurous older kids. There are a hundred pitches across a grassy green valley site at Wasdale, plus hard-standing spots for campervans. Or you could live the life of luxury and book a pod, a tipi or a bell tent. The pods are heated, while the tipis have snug wood burners and proper double beds. The campsite is open year-round, and however you kip here, there are hot showers, a great shop and a drying room.

Pitches from £22, glamping from £84

Book now

Read more: The best family-friendly hotels in the Lake District

Scotland

3. Comrie Croft, Perthshire, Scotland

Perfect for Highland high-jinks

open image in gallery Comrie Croft campsite in Scotland has a bucolic setting ( Lightpress )

Arriving at Comrie Croft, a ‘farm reimagined for you and nature’, you may find yourself taking a deep breath – this sprawling site of meadows and woodland on the edge of the Highlands has an instantly relaxing effect. Leave your car and trundle your belongings by wheelbarrow to one of 20 pitches or to a beautiful Nordic kata (a teepee-style shelter) set among birch trees. There’s so much on offer at the Croft that you may find yourself staying put. Every pitch has a firepit, and on-site facilities include hot showers, toilets, washing-up areas, a farm shop, a tea garden and miles of walking and cycling trails. But if the wilds are calling, older kids may love putting on hiking boots to bag a Munro or two.

Pitches £30, Kata £135 per night

Book now

4. Wild Orcadian, Orkney, Scotland

Perfect for camping on the wild edge of Britain

open image in gallery South Ronaldsay is the most remote of Scotland’s Orkney Islands ( Getty Images )

Want to escape the rat race? You can’t get much further from the urban sprawl than the Orkney Islands. Catch a ferry or cross a causeway to reach South Ronaldsay, the most southerly of the archipelago, to find Wild Orcardian. Half campsite, half kitchen garden, these friendly camping fields come complete with big views of sea and sky wherever you pitch up – just peg in your tent or park up a campervan or motorhome on one of 20 pitches. Cooks are well-catered for – there’s a covered communal kitchen area and an honesty shop selling organic farm produce grown just metres away, as well as fresh eggs from the farm’s cosseted hens. Hot showers, toilets, washing machines and drying lines will keep you warm, clean and dry, and small wildlife lovers will adore walking to the beach to spot seals.

Pitches from £25, glamping from £50.

Book now

Read more: The best wild swimming spots for quick dips, short stays or a week-long holiday

5. Greenhillock, Forfar, Scotland

Perfect for an eco escape

open image in gallery Greenhillock campsite in Scotland has a sociable bar and barbecue area ( Greenhillock campsite in Scotland )

An eco-friendly site set among rolling meadows of wildflowers, Greenhillock is a family-friendly haven that’s all about low impact and high adventure. The car-free site encourages kids to roam wild, build dens, and join nature workshops while parents soak up the peace. Facilities may be green but they’re still great quality, including compost loos and hot showers. There are 30 spaces pitches, each with a firepit, or if you fancy a roof over your head, book one of three pretty Hobbit houses kitted out with bunk beds for smaller guests. The wild beach of Lunan Bay and the heather-clad hills of the Angus Glens are nearby for bigger outdoor adventures.

Pitches £25, Hobbit houses £105 per night

Book now

Read more: Wild camping should be a basic human right

South east

6. The Sunnyfield, Kent

Perfect for: car-free calm

open image in gallery The Sunnyfield campsite is convenently located for walks along the North Downs Way ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

A site that’s sunny by both name and nature. There are just 15 pitches in this balmy, grassy meadow on the Kent Downs, and if you’re lucky enough to nab one, you can spend a few days relaxing in total peace and quiet. The North Downs Way and some great quiet cycle routes go right past the site if you fancy getting active, and it doesn’t matter if you get back a bit sweaty – the site has smart showers made from converted horseboxes. A clutch of bell tents are beautifully decked out if you want to keep some creature comforts, and elsewhere you’ll find long grass for hide-and-seek, fire bowls for evening marshmallows, and simple eco-friendly facilities. The site’s car-free policy means children can play freely and safely, and on weekends, food trucks rock up to feed hungry campers.

Pitches £38, bell tent £120 per night

Book now

Read more: Is it safe for two women to wild camp?

7. Woodfire Camping, Sussex

Perfect for mini foodies

open image in gallery Woodfire Camping, Firle Estate, East Sussex ( Woodfire Camping )

Set your sights on Sussex, where Woodfire Camping run three beautiful back-to-nature campsites. The focus here is on feasts and foodie experiences, so if you fancy something a bit more special than barbequed sausages every night, these culinary-minded campsites are perfect. Chapel Field, at the foot of the South Downs, has 25 pitches and sweeping views — ideal for walkers and families, while Westerlands, a shady spot in ancient woodland near Petworth, offers 30 pitches and real forest magic, plus a sauna and plunge pool. Planning a big gathering? The Round Hill site is bookable for exclusive use for up to 60 people. All sites are car-free, with eco loos and hot showers, and best of all, their seasonal outdoor kitchens serve up hearty, family-friendly meals every night to share around the fire.

Pitches £21 per adult, £10 per child

Book now

Read more: The best hotels in Padstow for a chic stay by the sea

South west

8. Macdonald’s Farm, Cornwall

Perfect for animal fun

open image in gallery Macdonald's Farm in Cornwall has a café which serves wood-fired pizzas and barista coffee, as well as farmyard animals ( Macdonald's Farm, Cornwall )

Afternoon stroll with alpacas, anyone? Animal-mad little ones will be in heaven on Macdonald’s Farm , where campers and glampers get to rub shoulders with some special neighbours – the goats, pigs, ponies, alpacas, rabbits and more animal mates who live in the on-site petting zoo. Camping with kids should be as comfy as possible, and if you like a site with all mod cons, this is the place to pitch up – there’s a café, play areas and posh loos and showers, or you can get cosy in colder weather in a safari tent or a swish cabin as well as camping on 60 pitches. Beaches and more adventures, such as Camel Creek Family Park and Newquay Zoo, are nearby.

Pitch £28, glamping from £110 per night

Book now

Read more: The best family-friendly hotels in Cornwall

9. Cornish Tipis, Cornwall

Perfect for splashy swimmers

open image in gallery Cornish Tipi Holidays site is perched on a river in Cornwall, perfect for boat trips ( Cornish Tipi Holidays )

Head down a shady country lane near the north Cornwall coast to find the perfect hidden valley. Sleep in a tipi or your own tent, cook freshly caught fish over the fire and mess about on the water of a limpid deep lake. Across 20 off-grid acres are 93 pitches in total. These include the namesake white tipi tents of this very special campsite, dotted about a large meadow or pitched in their own private forest glades, and all encircling a glassy green quarry-turned-swimming lake where there are boats to borrow and life jackets for little water explorers. You can also park campervans and pitch tents in the main field near Cornish Tipis’ café-in-a-polytunnel. This is the perfect spot to escape from real life (and from any wifi connection) to sleep under the stars and slow right down.

Pitches £50, tipis from £116 per night

Book now

Read more: The best hotels in Newquay for surfing holidays and Cornish beach views

10. Little Meadow, Devon

Perfect for chilling out on the coast

open image in gallery Little Meadow is close to the sandy beach at Combe Martin Bay ( Getty Images )

Little Meadow near Ilfracombe is well-named – it’s home to 50 grassy pitches, each with a sweeping view of the indigo water of Combe Martin Bay. Terraced fields make this site feel small and intimate – it’s like having your own wildflower garden to camp in, and you might even spot a bunny or two sharing your space. This adults-and-kid-friendly site is quiet, clean, and ideal for families looking for a calm coastal break. Walk to the seaside, head to the pub or stop for a cream tea in the Storm in a Teacup café. There’s also a well-stocked shop and good loos and showers for washing sandy feet.

Pitches £33

Book now

11. Troytown, Isles of Scilly

Perfect for island adventures

open image in gallery Troytown Farm on the Isles of Scilly has incredible, far-reaching views and a lovely beach ( Torytown, Isles of Scilly )

Troytown is one of the loveliest campsites in Cornwall, and that’s saying something. It’s a journey to get to the Isles of Scilly, but it’s worth hopping on a tiny plane or chugging across the sea on a ferry to get to this dreamy sub-tropical archipelago, where you can explore white sand beaches and kayak along the coastline of car-free islands. Camp at this grassy family-run site on the island of St Agnes with a view out to sea from 34 pitches or book a pre-erected bell tent, then spend your days swimming in the ocean, launching paddleboards from the beach next door or just picking the perfect homemade ice cream flavour from the farm shop (they also sell their own cream, milk and meat).

Pitches £12.50 per person, bell tents £63 per night

Book now

Read more: The best beach hotels in the UK

12. Harry’s Field, New Forest

Perfect for a forest escape

open image in gallery Harry's Field is set in amongst ancient woodland in the heart of the New Forest National Park ( Apple Photos Clean Up )

Harry’s Field is hidden among ancient woodland in heart of the New Forest National Park ponies and offers the perfect recipe for happy family campers – 40 spacious pitches (and comfy bell tents for glampers), clean facilities, walks in all directions, and fire pits for cosy evenings toasting a marshmallow or two. Children can cycle around the safe, flat site or head into the forest for wild play – you may even spot the free-ranging ponies and donkeys (and their friendly foals) that call the park home. There’s an award-winning pub just a stroll away, plus family attractions such as Paultons Park, which is home to (whisper it) Peppa Pig – so you may never get to leave, and the New Forest Wildlife Park is nearby.

Pitches £50, bell tents £190

Book now

Wales

13. Bert’s Kitchen Garden, Llyn Peninsula, Wales

Perfect for coastal charm

open image in gallery Bert's Kitchen Garden is set in wildflower meadows on the Llyn Peninsula in Wales, with no wifi but treehouses and plenty of space for children to roam ( Bert's Kitchen Garden )

At this perfectly pastoral campsite, sandwiched between the mountains and the sea on the Llyn Peninsula, pitches are mown out of wildflower meadows and campsite life revolves around the site’s lovely restaurant, set in the heart of a kitchen garden and serving homegrown produce. Bert’s has no electric hook-ups, no wifi and is car-free, so kids can be properly free-range. And with treehouses to make forts in and rope swings to dangle off, you may barely see them once you’ve pitched your tent. The practical stuff is taken care of by shower blocks stocked with eco-friendly toiletries, composting toilets, BBQs to hire, an on-site sauna and a kitchen with fridges and sinks for washing up – and there’s even free hot chocolate on tap. There are also three smart shepherd’s huts complete with king-sized beds.

Pitches from £44, shepherds’ huts £175

Book now

Read more: The best spa hotels in Bath for rejuvenating retreats, thermal waters and peaceful countryside escapes

14. Chapel House Farm, Herefordshire

Perfect for peace and quiet – and pizza

open image in gallery Chapel House Farm in Herefordshire ( Chapel House Farm in Herefordshire )

Chapel House Farm is a charming, low-impact campsite that welcomes families with a love of nature to a peaceful corner of the Golden Valley of Herefordshire. With 20 car-free pitches scattered across wildflower meadows and woodland, children have the freedom to roam safely here, and the site also offers fire pits, eco toilets, hot showers and stunning views of the Black Mountains, which bigger explorers will love to tackle on foot. Nearby, you’ll also find rivers for paddling, local cider farms and scenic walks to proper pubs. Top tip – camp on a Friday, when the farmhouse serves up freshly cooked pizzas from their wood-fired oven. They also sell local beers and ciders and meat from the farm for slap-up evening feasts.

Pitches £30

Book now

15. One Cat Farm, Ceredigion, Wales

Perfect for rewilding in Wales

open image in gallery One Cat Farm in Wales offers a beautiful setting to unplug for the weekend ( One Cat Farm, Wales )

Croeso cynnes (that’s a warm welcome in Welsh) to One Cat Farm - who knew going off grid could be this wonderful? At One Cat Farm (now actually home to five friendly rescued felines), four cosy and fully kitted-out wooden cabins perch around a wild swimming lake in a remote valley. The land here is being rewilded, and you and your little campers may all that way too as you explore the Cambrian Mountains to the east and the hidden coves of Cardigan Bay to the west of the site - you may even spot dolphins in the deep. Back on the farm, kids can play on rope swings, relax in a hammock spotting red kites above them or row the boat moored up on the lake while you get busy lighting the campfire.

Cabins from £131 per night

Book now

Read more: The best hotels with swimming pools in the UK