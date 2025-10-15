Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With a past as turbulent as the UK's, it is no surprise that the historic buildings, towns and cities that make up much of our cultural heritage also harbour a dark side, with gruesome and violent memories lurking in the shadows.

From ghost stories and eerie apparitions to unexplained happenings and overwhelming feelings, the UK has plenty of local legends and unnerving rumours tucked away, even in the smallest villages.

With a history steeped in royal executions, bloody sieges and tragic family dramas, the events of the past have come back to haunt some of Britain’s most noteworthy landmarks and natural landscapes.

From castles to stately homes, haunted cities to creepy forests, some blood-curdling destinations are getting ready to embrace the spectres stirring around their grounds with special Halloween events, while others offer ghost tours or paranormal investigations year-round.

Here are some of the most haunted places to discover in the UK this Halloween.

Haunted places in the UK to visit this Halloween 2025

1. Blickling Hall

Norfolk

open image in gallery Unearth the story of Anne Boleyn’s ghost at her birthplace, Blickling Hall ( Getty Images )

This Jacobean stately home in Norfolk is known for having centuries-old gardens and 4,600 acres of woodland to explore, as well as one of the most extensive private library collections in the UK. However, the historic home has a sinister visitor once a year. It is said that Anne Boleyn, who was born at the hall and beheaded by her husband Henry VIII on charges of treason and adultery, appears every year on 19 May, the anniversary of her execution. Anne Boleyn’s apparition is said to be dressed in all white, carrying her severed head still dripping with blood, and it arrives by coach driven by four headless horsemen on four headless horses.

Adult tickets cost from £17, children from £8.50, under fives free. Book here.

2. Pendle Hill

Lancashire

open image in gallery Wicked things have said to have gone down on Pendle Hill ever since the Witch Trails of 1612 ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Pendle Hill is most famous for the witch trials of 1612, when 10 people were executed on the moors after being found guilty of witchcraft and murder based on hearsay. Some 400 years later, Pendle Hill has become synonymous with the ‘witches’ of Pendle, who are now said to haunt the surrounding villages. Those who go to the hill itself say there is an atmosphere of anger. Visitors can walk the ‘Witch Trail’ on Pendle Hill, tracing the steps of the Pendle Witches, and tours are available for those who want to learn more about the horrific murders and executions in 1612.

3. Corfe Castle

Dorset

open image in gallery Try and catch a glimpse of the headless Lady Banks at Corfe Castle ( Getty Images )

Dorest is known for its mesmerising 95-mile stretch of Jurassic Coast, natural phenomena like Durdle Door and, of course, the 1,000-year-old fortress Corfe Castle. The castle is a popular day trip to explore the ruins and admire the views across Purbeck. Yet Corfe Castle also has an eerie aspect to its history. Lady Mary Bankes defended the castle during the Civil War twice in two sieges, until she was ultimately betrayed by one of her allies, allowing Parliamentary soldiers to take over the castle. Visitors have claimed to have seen a headless Lady Bankes stalking the castle gates before fading away into nothing.

Adult tickets cost from £15, children from £7.50, under fives free. See full prices here.

4. Pluckley Village

Kent

open image in gallery The village has a whole host of ghoulish folklore stories ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

It may only have a population reaching just over 1,000, but Pluckley Village has made a name for itself since being awarded the dubious accolade of “the most haunted village in Britain” in the Guinness Book of Records in 1989. There are said to be around 10-12 local ghosts that haunt the village, including The Red Lady and The White Lady who stir around St Nicholas’ Church, as well as the hanging body of a schoolmaster on Dicky Buss’s Lane and a phantom coach and horses parading around the village. Visitors can take a self-guided ghost tour around the village to see if they can catch a glimpse of these unnerving spectres, or have a wander through the rather picturesque Dering Woods, where walkers have reported hearing hair-raising screams coming from deep between the trees.

5. Dover Castle

Dover

open image in gallery With a history of bloody violence after centuries of war, there’s no doubt souls are still not at rest at Dover Castle ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

This medieval castle has been witness to many battles, sieges and wars, including when it was used in the effort to evacuate hundreds of thousands of Allied troops from the beaches of Dunkirk in World War Two. Some have claimed that presences are hiding in the shadows of the twisty secret tunnels, having felt unearthly occurrences. One member of a tour group even dropped to the ground, claiming someone walked right through him. The most famous phantom of Dover Castle is a marching drummer boy, with his decapitated body stalking the castle grounds, often banging his drum. At £17.20 for children and £27.20 for adults, Dover Castle is hosting kid-friendly Halloween days this half term.

For general admission, adult tickets from £22.70, £14.50 for children, under fives go free. Book here.

6. Treasurer’s House

York

open image in gallery Strange events have occured for years at the Treasurer’s House in York ( Getty Images )

York has long been dubbed one of the “most haunted cities in Europe” due to its violent and dark past, with more than 500 tales of hauntings within the city walls. One such tale is set at the Treasurer’s House, where marching Roman military phantoms have been heard through the cellar walls. This is not the only strange occurrence at the historic house, with chairs moving to the middle of the room, unexplained cigar smoke, and even a grey lady spotted sitting on various chairs. On past occasions, children visiting the house have climbed onto a historic chair in the tapestry room. It’s only when adults tell them to get down that many have the same spooky response: “The lady told me to”.

Adult tickets from £11, children from £5.50, under fives go free. Book here.

7. Whitby

Yorkshire

open image in gallery Whitby’s ghostly horse and carriage feature on local ghost tours ( Getty Images )

Whitby is known for having many connections to the spooky world, including Whitby Abbey inspiring Bram Stoker to write his novel Dracula after visiting the dramatic ruins. There have been many sightings of scary spectres shooting around the Yorkshire seaside town. It is said that those who climb the 199 steps to get to the seaview vantage point at night may turn to look at the abbey and see a ghostly horse and carriage barreling towards them, with the driver excessively whipping the horses to travel faster. Another ghost story lies in the quaint pub, the White Horse and Griffin, in the centre of town, once owned by a very cruel landlady in the 19th century, who met her demise when she slipped down the outside steps and cracked her head on the cobbles. Some say if you have stopped in for a pint and start to feel uneasy, the former landlady has taken a dislike to you. Ghost walks are available around Whitby for anyone daring to take a closer look at the paranormal goings on.

For Whitby Abbey, adult tickets cost from £11.80, children from £7.20, under fives go free. Book here.

With twin bedrooms to family rooms, you can also stay at the White Horse and Griffin.

8. Buckland Abbey

Devon

open image in gallery After signing a pact with the devil, Francis Drake’s spirit was condemned to Buckland Abbey ( Getty Images )

Buckland Abbey began life as a Cistercian monastery, but later became a grand house, with its most famous inhabitant being that of privateer Francis Drake, who was a slave trader during the Elizabethan era. Local legend says that Drake haunts the abbey since his ghost took residence at Buckland after signing a pact with the devil. As punishment, Drake has been condemned to the abbey, accompanied by a pack of howling hellhounds.

Adult tickets from £17, children from £8.50, under fives go free. Book here.

9. Craig y Nos Castle

Swansea

open image in gallery Seances, table-tipping and investigations all go down at Craig y Nos Castle ( Google Maps )

While the Gothic castle of Craig Y Nos is often used as a romantic wedding venue, as its views stretch out over the Brecon Beacons National Park, this charming destination also has an unearthly presence about it. The castle was once the home of Victorian opera singer Adelina Patti, and was also once used as a tuberculosis hospital. Some claim that quiet singing whispers can be heard in the private opera house, as well as footsteps approaching the guest. A TV crew creating a show about the hauntings said they felt an overwhelming presence of a child being pushed out the window. The castle is not shy about its occasional bumps in the night, offering guests a range of paranormal tours, including seances, table tipping, and overnight investigations. Special Halloween events such as all-night ghost investigations and murder mystery weekends are also hosted here.

Ghost tours cost £125 for people aged 16+. Book here.

Guests can also stay at Craig Y Nos Castle, with dog-friendly accommodation in the castle as well as a gym and a hot tub.

10. Margam Castle

Port Talbot

open image in gallery Don’t mind the slamming doors and hurling objects at Margam Castle, its probably just the ghost ( Getty Images )

The site where this 19th-century Tudor Revival mansion now stands has been occupied for over 4,000 years, dating back to the Iron Age. While visitors can look around the grounds and portions of the interior, it should be warned that Margam Castle is no stranger to spooky happenings, even attracting ghost hunters from Los Angeles to try and uncover the mysterious spectres. It is believed that one spirit haunting the castle is Robert Scott, a gamekeeper who was murdered by a poacher, leaving his ghost to rage around the grounds. Scott has been seen ascending the Gothic staircase leading up to the castle, but his anger also leads him to slam doors and hurl objects across the room. Other presences, such as the sound of giggling children or running footsteps, have been heard when there was no sign of anyone else in the building. The castle is hosting Halloween events this half-term. The entire castle can also be rented out for paranormal investigations.

Entry to the park is free, car park charges apply.

11. Mary King’s Close

Edinburgh

open image in gallery Uncover the spooky spectres at Mary King’s Close ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

From Edinburgh Castle to the South Bridge Vaults, the Scottish capital is teeming with phantoms, ghosts and spooky happenings. One of Edinburgh’s most haunted corners is down Mary King’s Close, an underground road just off the Royal Mile in the historic Old Town. Hidden underneath the city lies this underground street where working-class citizens used to live between the 17th and the 19th centuries. The area was hit hard by the deadly plague, and due to the crowded living conditions, the disease spread rapidly through homes. While there have been many apparitions spotted there, the most famous is that of a little girl named Annie. A well-known Japanese medium named Aiko Gibo visited the close in the 90s and made contact with Annie after she clutched her trouser leg. Gibo purchased the girl a doll and said so long as the doll remained, the room would never again be disturbed by her spirit. That was until 2019, when the doll disappeared into thin air. Tours are run within the close for people to travel back in time and witness what life was like in plague-stricken Edinburgh.

Adult tickets from £24, children from £17, under fives will not be admitted. Book here.

12. Drovers Inn

Stirling

open image in gallery The 300-year-old Drovers Inn is home to chilling goings-on ( Getty Images )

The Drovers Inn is thought to be one of the most haunted hotels in Britain, with guests reporting terrifying encounters with the apparitions. The story goes that one 17th-century family were on a long journey, trying to reach the Drovers Inn for a place to rest, but ended up losing their way and froze to death while wandering the land. Many claim to have seen the young family circling the nearby area during the winter months. One couple, who were staying in Room 2, said they woke one night with a cold shiver, only to find the family standing at the edge of the bed, with the young boy waving up to them, as if he was happy they had finally found their destination. The 300-year-old Drovers Inn also operates as a normal place to stay, with rooms and pub food available.

Guests can stay in the haunted rooms at the Drovers Inn. Book here.

13. Crumlin Road Gaol

Belfast

open image in gallery This former prison is thought to have presences lurking in the corners ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The former prison, Crumlin Road Gaol, was shut down in 1996 after 150 years. While it was operating, the Northern Irish jail had murderers locked behind its bars, and witnessed inmate deaths, executions, escapes, hunger strikes and riots. While the prison has been connected with paranormal activity since it shut, some former prison officers and prisoners suggest that otherworldly happenings occurred even while it was still operating. Past visitors have experienced strange sounds, doors slamming by themselves, and voices calling out for help, as well as a man walking down the C wing then vanishing. The prison offers paranormal tours to those who dare to learn more about the prison’s spine-tingling past.

Paranormal yours cost £20 for people aged 15+. Book here.

14. Ballygally Castle

Antrim Coast

open image in gallery Discover the tragic story of Lady Isabella Shaw at Ballygally Castle ( Google Maps )

Most will know Ballygally Castle as a highly-regarded four-star luxury hotel, with scenic views overlooking the fine sands of Ballygally Bay and the Irish Sea, popular with coastal getaways and wedding celebrations. However, lurking in the shadowy corners is believed to be one of the castle’s most famous phantoms, the tragic Lady Isabella Shaw, whose family built and owned the grand structure. The story goes that after giving birth to a daughter, her husband took the baby from her and locked her in a small room. Starving and harrowed by her baby’s cries, Isabella tried to escape but fell on the rocks below. Some say that after her death, she wandered the hotel corridors at night, knocking on doors, trying to search for her little girl. Guests who have the guts can pay a visit to Isabella’s room in the old part of the castle to learn more about her alleged tragic ending.

Ballygally Castle offers a number of rooms and suites, alongside the tower room, which the castle claims is among the oldest hotel bedrooms in Northern Ireland.

15. Tower of London

London

open image in gallery The Tower of London has lots of spooky secrets locked up ( Getty Images )

The Tower of London has a dramatic past, being used as a prison in the 16th and 17th centuries for disgraced gentry and high-profile executions. While a ghostly figure of the queen is said to haunt Blickling Hall in Norfolk, stories have also been whispered of an Anne Boleyn apparition stalking the site of her famous execution on Tower Green. Anne’s ghost is not the only one that haunts the tower. Arbella Stuart, the cousin of Elizabeth I who was starved while under arrest for marrying without royal permission, is said to wander around the King’s House on the tower site. More of the tower’s supposed victims, the two princes who mysteriously disappeared during Richard III’s reign and are presumed murdered, are also thought to be the identity of two smaller ghosts haunting the grounds.

For general admission, adult tickets cost from £35.80, children from £17.90, under fives go free. Book here.

16. Ancient Ram Inn

Gloucestershire

open image in gallery There is no shortage of spooky sensations at the Ancient Ram Inn ( Getty Images )

There is no limit to the unexplained and spooky experiences guests have reported at the Ancient Ram Inn, one of the UK’s most haunted buildings. The building is situated on the side of a hill known as The Cloud, where a Pagan ritual site once sat at the cross-section of ley lines (imaginary lines that connect ancient sites across the UK), thought to act as a motorway of spiritual activity. From the feeling of someone pushed on the shoulders (reported by one ghost hunter) to shouts and whispers heard from down the hallway, and a toy pram caught on CCTV moving entirely by itself, paranormal activity is not uncommon at the Inn. Ghost hunters can book overnight vigils, detecting spirits and uncovering supernatural mysteries, to feel the eerie sensations for themselves.

Overnight ghost hunts from £59. Book here.