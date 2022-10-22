Jump to content

For the Conservative Party, unity is the name of the game

Editorial: Can the party as a whole get behind Boris Johnson to run a functioning government, given the number of MPs who wanted him out just a few short months ago?

Saturday 22 October 2022 21:30
<p>Boris Johnson, pictured with Dominic Raab, during his time in No 10 </p>

Boris Johnson, pictured with Dominic Raab, during his time in No 10

(PA)

MPs are lining up behind their chosen personality for the Conservative Party leadership election (whether the personalities in question have officially declared they are running or not), with Rishi Sunak out in front ahead of Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt.

Mr Johnson landed back in the UK on Saturday, with polling suggesting that, if the contest were to get as far as a vote by party members, he would be the favourite. The reasons for which his return to office would be a bad idea are clear, and a number of MPs – former health secretary Matt Hancock is among the latest – have implored Mr Sunak and Mr Johnson to strike some kind of deal.

However, the divides between the various factions in the party run deep, and the last government in which the two worked closely together blew itself up spectacularly.

