the independent view

Reckless, impetuous, childish, divisive, cunning and graceless? Welcome to Trump 2024

Editorial: In an uncharacteristically generous victory speech after his dramatic Iowa victory, Trump promised to ‘bring people together’ to ‘straighten things out’. He sounded sincere but, as the old adage goes – actions speak louder than words

Tuesday 16 January 2024 23:04
We also know what Mr Trump intends to do. He plans to take revenge

We also know what Mr Trump intends to do. He plans to take revenge

(AP)

Given the scale and nature of Donald Trump’s victory in the Republican primary in Iowa – and the state of the opinion polls – it is not too early to contemplate the full enormity of a second term of office for Mr Trump, beginning in a little over a year’s time.

It is going well for the former president, and far better than could have been expected in the chaotic atmosphere of insurrection in which he left office three years ago. The “base” is perhaps larger than was previously estimated, and – as Mr Trump himself gleefully points out – every lawsuit laid against him seems to boost his standing.

More troubling for the Democrats, Mr Trump even seems to be slowly picking up a little ground among groups hitherto more reliably Democrat, such as Latino and Black male voters (albeit from a very modest baseline). Meanwhile, President Biden’s personal approval ratings are surprisingly poor, given the relatively strong economic recovery. His party, understandably, must be wondering how things might be under a different candidate – though, with some luck in the swing seats, Mr Biden could still prevail in November.

