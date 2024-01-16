Former Democrat reveals he registered Republican to vote against Trump in Iowa

A former Democrat has revealed that he registered as a Republican in a "strategic maneuver" to vote against Donald Trump in the Iowa caucuses.

Alan Koslow spoke to The Independent in Des Moines, Iowa, and said that he had placed his vote for former UN Amabassador Nikki Haley.

"I want to give her a bump coming out of Iowa" Mr Koslow told reporter John Bowden.

"To give her a chance to unseat Donald Trump as the presumptive nominee" Mr Koslow continued.

