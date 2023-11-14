No one will ever be able to call Rishi Sunak dull again. He has gambled his own and the Conservative Party’s future on one of the most remarkable cabinet reshuffles in recent times.

Some thought the cautious former banker would lack the nerve to take on the Tory right by sacking their darling Suella Braverman, whose dismissal The Independent repeatedly called for. After her heartless remarks that homelessness was a “lifestyle choice” for some, and her undermining of the police’s operational independence, the now former home secretary got what she deserved and, as far as we are concerned, will not be missed.

No one dreamed Mr Sunak would have the audacity, bottle, chutzpah – call it what you will – to put David Cameron back in the cabinet. His surprise comeback as foreign secretary was met with joy by Tory moderates who regard Ms Braverman’s reckless approach as downright dangerous – and see Mr Cameron as the late lamented flag bearer of mainstream Tory centrism.