Forget the protests – it’s Eurovision’s polish that will be its ruin

In the event, the controversial run-in to this year’s Eurovision didn’t spoil Saturday’s grand final.

The preceding weeks had been dominated by protests against Israel’s participation in the show, with the original lyrics of its song deemed unacceptable by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), but a rewritten version allowed in. When Eden Golan performed during the semi-final on Thursday, boos had rung around the arena, but she made it through nonetheless. With protesters marching in Malmo ahead of the final, organisers must have feared for a serious interruption. The BBC had reportedly made contingency plans to cut its live feed were it all to kick off.

By then, the contest had been plunged into a further row, after the Netherlands’ entry was disqualified following claims of intimidatory behaviour. The Dutch broadcaster, Avrotros, proclaimed itself “shocked” by the decision and refused to read out its national results on the big night.