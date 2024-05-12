Eurovision's Olly Alexander's reaction as UK receives null points from public vote

This is the moment the UK’s Eurovision entry Olly Alexander found out the public had awarded him null points.

The 33-year-old represented the UK with his track Dizzy, and while votes from the jury appeared positive on Saturday night (11 May), the singer sadly received no points from the public.

The Years And Years singer and his team seemed to take the news in their stride as they were pictured laughing and cheering after the news was announced.

The UK finished with a low score of 46.