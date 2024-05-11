Independent TV
Watch ‘Abbatars’ perform at Eurovision as 2024 final marks 50th anniversary of supergroup
Watch as the “Abbatars” make a surprise appearance at Eurovision 2024.
Fans were hoping the Swedish pop supergroup would grace the stage in Malmo with a guest performance during the song contest’s grand final on Saturday night (11 May).
This year’s competition is taking place in their home country and marks the 50th anniversary of their win.
However, Abba did not appear, and the broadcast instead threw to London for a performance from Abba Voyage.
The build-up to this year’s Eurovision was shrouded in controversy due to the participation in Israel, while the Dutch participant was also expelled on the day of the final.
