I’m a cancer sufferer like Kate Middleton – please stop calling us ‘brave’
Think before you speak about someone with cancer, writes Sarah Davidson, who was diagnosed a month before the Princess of Wales, in March. Royal or not, nobody should be branded a ‘lesser mortal’ if they don’t feel able to perform in public
I was really interested to see Kate Middleton in public on Saturday after it was reported that she was tired from her cancer treatment.
I was diagnosed with breast cancer in February and I’m also going through chemotherapy. As a result, I’ve put 2024 on hold – I’m missing my daughter’s last sports day and last concert at primary school. I expect that the Princess of Wales is making similar sacrifices. My heart aches for any pressure that she may have felt to appear in public and to put a “brave face” on things.
In fact, I’d go as far as to admit that some of the coverage about Princess Kate this weekend made me very angry indeed. One commentator wrote that Kate appearing in public as part of the Trooping the Colour display was “selfless”, the “tonic Britain needed” – and lauded her for gathering her strength to do so when “lesser mortals” would have stayed at home.
