Trust me, I’m a doctor – Labour’s prescription for the stricken NHS needs a rethink

Labour had earmarked last Wednesday for the big launch of its health proposals – a plan to reform the NHS after years of Tory mismanagement: namely, 40,000 more appointments every week, with extra evening and weekend clinics, in order to bring down waiting lists to no longer than 18 weeks.

But then Diane Abbott got in the way, and junior doctors announced a new strike the week before the election, and all that messaging got rather lost.

Fortunately, a few key attention-grabbing remarks had been trailled in advance by Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary. Unfortunately, they served only to leave doctors like me confused, as well as concerned that the Labour Party must be either naive or arrogant when it comes to how it plans to manage the NHS should it return to power.