Your view

Are the Conservatives trying to destroy their own party?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 18 October 2023 17:57
The Conservative Party may have already shot themselves in the foot for the next general election

The Conservative Party may have already shot themselves in the foot for the next general election

Poor old Rishi Sunak, he must be agonising over the almost continuous list of his rule-breaking, even law-breaking, MPs. This week the headline act is Peter Bone who, I add without irony, will not be the last one caught with his trousers down. Although he denies all impropriety.

In second place must be Andrew Cooper, who despite standing in the Tamworth by-election seems to think it is appropriate to use profanity against parents who use food banks!

The prime minister, hoping discipline improves, could push the general election back until January 2025 (John Rentoul’s latest article is a powerful argument for this). Yet, with their introduction of the unnecessary ID rules for voters, the Conservative Party may have already shot themselves in the foot. I doubt older people (a high percentage of Tory voters) will be enthused by the prospect of queuing even longer than normal in bad weather due to checks.

