As the UK prepares to go to the polls, elections are taking place for the European parliament – the first in which the UK will not be participating since the catastrophe that was Brexit.

It is a massive exercise, representing the second-largest democratic electorate in the world, with about 373 million voters eligible to vote. Parties on the far-right are predicted to make major gains, including the likes of Rassemblement National in France. It will likely mean the next European parliament will lean further to the right.

It is naive to believe that the election results won’t affect Britain. We will most definitely feel the impact: the predicted Labour-led UK government can expect a harder ride from a right-leaning EU.