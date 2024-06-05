In at least one of the snap polls after the ITV leaders’ debate, Rishi Sunak scored a rare victory over Sir Keir Starmer – if only by a narrow margin. It seemed to confirm that, as the underdog with nothing to lose, the prime minister’s pugilistic approach won him the advantage in the Sunak vs Starmer bout.

Neither man struck any knockout blows, but a combination of heckling, impatience and his focus on tax helped Mr Sunak to a victory on points. After weeks of disarray, defections and the disorientation triggered by the return of Nigel Farage, this was encouraging. Mixing metaphors, the Tories – deprived of anything approaching good news for many weeks – grasped at the apparent triumph as a drowning person would cling to a piece of driftwood.

But their relief has been short-lived. First, it seems that Mr Sunak’s combative performance was seen by relatively few people. The viewing figures for the first leaders’ debate were 4.8 million, rather lower than expected and around half of those recorded at the “Cleggmania” debates in 2010. That might be an ominous leading indicator about turnout on 4 July, even if it also suggests that the public may have made their minds up long ago that it’s time for a change.