Exams fail to show how well Send children can perform at school

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

As the headteacher of a primary school, I am writing with a heartfelt plea that we reform how pupils are assessed. The current system is rigid and one-size-fits-all, deeply impacting our ability to provide the best for our Send children – those with special educational needs and disabilities (“Lack of support for Send children is ‘timebomb’ for public services, MPs told”, Thursday 12 December).

Despite the exceptional progress many of our Send children make, the system fails to reflect their growth accurately and fairly.

In our current Year 6 cohort, we have eight children with education, health and care (EHC) plans. These children have made tremendous strides since Key Stage 1, but it is highly unlikely that they will meet the national expected standard at Key Stage 2; some will also not sit the tests. This is not due to a lack of effort, or a failing on their part.

Yet, their results – even those who do not sit – will still be included in our overall published school outcomes, distorting the true picture of their progress.

As a school leader, I am often called to explain and justify why our outcomes fall short, and this process is often punitive and interrogative. It’s a demoralising cycle that undermines the hard work and dedication of our teachers and staff, and the aspirations of our families.

Having been a headteacher for more than 10 years, this system is increasingly soul-destroying. It chips away at my morale, and that of my colleagues who are deeply invested in doing what is right for children.

We need a system that celebrates the true achievements of every child – not one that penalises schools for the very diversity that makes them stronger.

James Searjeant

Headteacher, Wyborne Primary and Nursery School, New Eltham, London

Don’t look away

I didn’t realise that the Taliban administration in Afghanistan could think of ways to further deprive women of their humanity until I read that they are to ban windows in homes (“Taliban bans windows to stop women from being seen at home”, Wednesday 1 January).

When I was in the country in 1971, I was appalled by the poverty and the subjugation of women, but now it is far worse. Unfortunately, we in the West are virtually powerless to change the situation, and the NGOs have their hands tied behind their backs with the ever tightening restrictions placed on them by the Afghan government.

David Felton

Crewe, Cheshire

What would Jimmy Carter do?

I like to think that Jimmy Carter died at just the right time (Letters: “Donald or Jimmy for Mount Rushmore immortality?”, Wednesday 1 January).

On the day of his funeral, 9 January, there will be national mourning in his honour – three days after the joint session of Congress in Washington, during which the result of the 5 November presidential election will be read and proclaimed.

The 39th president leaves a message for those at home and abroad who will have to endure the 47th president, Donald Trump, who takes office on 20 January.

With the Supreme Court in Republican hands, the next four years will severely test the rule of law in the United States and its relations with friendly and enemy countries. Let us hope that the legacy of centennial Jimmy Carter will inspire the citizens and politicians of this great country soon to be in turmoil.

Sylvio Le Blanc

Montreal, Canada

Kissing cousins

Richard Holden MP recently proposed the banning of cousin marriages (“Parliament warned of risks of marrying your own cousin”, Monday 9 December). As a British Pakistani, I have a family member who freely wed her cousin and has had a long, fulfilling marriage, and healthy children.

In Islam, cousins are permitted to marry, because they are not seen as close family members. I agree with Mohammad Yasin MP, who countered the negative view of it by highlighting the positive. This includes better cohesion and stronger bonds within families.

To ban cousin marriage would be to take away many liberties to practise our religion.

Rabia Salim

Guildford, Surrey

In Bob we trust

Recently, a student at Al Kufa university in Iraq wrote a master’s thesis in Arabic on Bob Dylan’s lyrics as part of modern literature. To put this in context, Al Kufa city was the Islamic capital in the first century after the death of Mohammed. Nowadays, it is a “Vatican” of sorts to Shia Islam.

Dylan not only had great influence in America, but worldwide (“How Bob Dylan stole Christmas”, Monday 23 December).

Sadiq Hussain

Bolton, Greater Manchester