JD Vance’s children steal limelight during meeting with Indian prime minister Modi

JD Vance's three young children stole the show as their father paid a special visit to meet with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

Dressed in traditional outfits, Ewan (7), Vivek (5) and Mirabel (3), stole the show with their playful antics while engaging with Indian prime minister at his residence in New Delhi on Monday (21 April).

Vance and Modi met as New Delhi looks to avoid US tariffs, negotiate a bilateral trade deal with Washington and strengthen ties with the Trump administration.