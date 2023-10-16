You are free to do as we tell you

Spot the Tory hypocrite. March 2023: home secretary Suella Braverman says police must prioritise “freedom of speech” over “taking offence” in non-crime incidents and argues officers must have freedom of expression “at the forefront of their minds”.

October 2023: Braverman argues waving a Palestinian flag and shouting slogans in solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine may be a criminal offence and threatens that the police will come for those she smears as “glorifying terrorism”.

Sasha Simic