Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your View

You are free to do as we tell you

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 16 October 2023 19:28
Comments
<p>Israeli peace activists raise Palestinian flags in solidarity, on 3 March 2023. Such displays in the UK ‘may not be legitimate’ according to the home secretary </p>

Israeli peace activists raise Palestinian flags in solidarity, on 3 March 2023. Such displays in the UK ‘may not be legitimate’ according to the home secretary

(AFP via Getty)

Spot the Tory hypocrite. March 2023: home secretary Suella Braverman says police must prioritise “freedom of speech” over “taking offence” in non-crime incidents and argues officers must have freedom of expression “at the forefront of their minds”.

October 2023: Braverman argues waving a Palestinian flag and shouting slogans in solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine may be a criminal offence and threatens that the police will come for those she smears as “glorifying terrorism”.

Sasha Simic

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in