While it’s regrettable that the Labour Party is getting in a tangle over Diane Abbott, I think it’s a bit rich for people to complain about a “left-wing cull”.

During Jeremy Corbyn’s tenure, those members who were more centrist were labelled “Blairites”, as if it were a filthy word.

Jeremy Corbyn and his acolytes had their chance to win the country’s trust in 2019 and they failed abysmally. Keir Starmer has done a remarkable job at turning the party’s fortunes around and, if the polls are correct, is within easy reach of taking over No 10.