It’s time for Labour’s hard left to go quietly

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 31 May 2024 16:25 BST
Jeremy Corbyn with Faiza Shaheen, who has been deselected as a Labour candidate (PA Archive)

While it’s regrettable that the Labour Party is getting in a tangle over Diane Abbott, I think it’s a bit rich for people to complain about a “left-wing cull”.

During Jeremy Corbyn’s tenure, those members who were more centrist were labelled “Blairites”, as if it were a filthy word.

Jeremy Corbyn and his acolytes had their chance to win the country’s trust in 2019 and they failed abysmally. Keir Starmer has done a remarkable job at turning the party’s fortunes around and, if the polls are correct, is within easy reach of taking over No 10.

