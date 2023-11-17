The Independent’s recent editorial provides a welcome answer to those who believe that the only way forward with the Gaza conflict is to demand a ceasefire. No one wants the horrendous war crimes to continue, but your editorial is right to assert that this will not impact on Hamas in the slightest; they will continue to use innocent Palestinians as a protective shield.

Keir Starmer may believe his current approach is a sound way forward, but it is bound to offend the principles of those MPs and supporters of conscience who are calling for an immediate ceasefire.

It is fine for Starmer to project an image of a strong and reasonable leader who is ready to assume high office, but perhaps he should adopt a more nuanced approach to his dealings with those in his party who disagree with him. Over the divisive vote, he might have done better to acknowledge that the amendment was a matter of conscience and should have been allowed a free vote. In that way, he could have maintained his stance whilst acknowledging that other opinions are valid.