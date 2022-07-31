Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As Sean O’Grady says, the prospect of a Truss premiership is “terrifying”.

Her campaign is consistent with her political history to date in her willingness to grab hold of any policy that will appeal to those who are likely to allow her access to power.

Devoid of any sincere and long-held values or principles, she is prepared to play increasingly extreme cards to win the votes of the minuscule Tory membership while the vast majority of us are powerless to do anything about it.

Instead of bringing an end to the mendacious ways of Johnson, we are being offered more of the same.

It is to be hoped that her unwarranted premiership will be short-lived, but the damage she and this profligate Tory party can cause in the meantime might be terminal for many in our country.

Graham Powell

Cirencester

Missed opportunity?

﻿What a pity that Rishi Sunak, when asked at the Leeds hustings why he stabbed Johnson in the back, said “there were differences of opinion over economic policy”. It didn’t go down very well with his audience and could surely be challenged.

If only he had said: “He is a liar, and his promises are worthless.” Granted, he would not have made many friends among died-in-the-blue-wool Tories, and Johnson would have cancelled his party membership, but nationwide he would have gained enormous respect.

Ian Wingfield

Derbyshire

Moral rebooting

Andrew Grice is completely right as to how we arrived at this leadership contest, and the unedifying scandals and sleaze appear to be being brushed under a suitable, enveloping carpet.

The two candidates do give lip service to the importance of trust and probity in government, but it feels more like an add-on and not really of that great a significance.

This is shameful; and although Boris Johnson’s defenestration made for a political upheaval of vast proportions, it appears now to be a trivial matter and not one to worry us unduly.

But excuse me, it does. And I would hope and pray that it does concern the Conservative Party members and they make the right and honourable choice. This government has lost its way and needs a moral rebooting. (Of, course there has been such scurrilous behaviour in the past, but not on this industrial scale.)

The Nolan Principles for behaviour in public life are there for a purpose and not just to be given lip service to, but strict adherence before this country does go to populist and self-seeking hell in a handcart.

Judith A Daniels

Great Yarmouth

Words are cheap

Truss and Sunak are making promise after populist promise in an effort to appeal to the Tory party membership.

Previous experience dictates that many, if not most, will be dropped like a stone once one of them is elected. After all, how can they be trusted to keep their word?

Despite claiming on the one hand that some unpopular policies need to be implemented because they were in the manifesto, others, like Cameron’s green pledges, are rescinded once they have been elected.

Indeed, Liz Truss has announced that she would drop the 300,000 new houses manifesto pledge that her own government promised.

We need to remember that words are cheap, actions much harder – and, with the current crop in power, trust no one.

Geoff Forward

Stirling

