Independent
US election
Nigel Farage is vilifying young Muslims, and it can not be tolerated

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 04 June 2024 17:34 BST
‘Such reckless and divisive rhetoric must not be tolerated, it merely sows discord and division’
As a young Muslim living in Britain, I was deeply disturbed and saddened by Nigel Farage’s comments about Muslim youth in the UK. Hearing such inflammatory and dangerously divisive remarks from a public figure is deeply hurtful.

Although Farage claimed he was referring to a minority of Muslim youth, his use of misleading statistics to vilify even a small segment of our community is not just irresponsible – it is a betrayal of the very values of fairness and respect that Britain stands for. Any attempt to equivocate these actions of a minority with the teachings of Islam or the wider Muslim community is wholly inaccurate.

Extremism in all its ugly forms, in any community, should be condemned. But such reckless and divisive rhetoric must not be tolerated. It merely sows discord and division, and risks tearing apart the fabric of our society, turning people against one another based on fear and prejudice.

