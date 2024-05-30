Nigel Farage defended his comments claiming young Muslims “do not subscribe to British values” in a heated clash during a live interview with Robert Peston.

The former Ukip leader, who claimed there are British Muslims who “loathe” much of what the country stands for, was accused of alienating them by the ITV political journalist on Wednesday (29 May).

Mr Peston suggested during the clash: “What we should be doing is building bridges between communities, not alienating them.”

“So ignoring it - brush it under the carpet,” Mr Farage replied.